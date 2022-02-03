How to get Bruno Mars & Anderson Paak Fortnite skins and enter Silk Sonic Cup

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are both getting Fortnite skins, so here’s everything you need to know including their release date and how to compete in the Silk Sonic Cup.

Following high-profile appearances from music legends like Ariana Grande and Marshmello, Epic Games have now announced that the next pair of Icon Series skins will be Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak!

The Grammy-nominated R&B duo will get their own skins and matching cosmetics in the game, but that’s not all, as there will also be a Silk Sonic Cup and a new Icon Radio station to celebrate their arrival.

Below, you’ll find all the details you need to get the new skins and compete in the Silk Sonic Cup when it goes live.

How to get Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak skins in Fortnite

Like most major crossovers in Fortnite, the only way to get the Bruno Mars skin or Anderson .Paak skin in Fortnite will be to purchase them from the Item Shop when they’re released.

The skins will be available to purchase by themselves or as part of the Silk Sonic Set. There will also be matching cosmetics as well as multiple outfit styles for both Bruno and Anderson.

Fortnite Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak skin release date

Epic Games have confirmed that the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak skins as well as their matching cosmetics will arrive in the Item Shop on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 4PM PT (7PM ET).

Based on previous crossover skins that have appeared in the Fortnite Item Shop, the individual skins will probably cost around 1,500 V-Bucks each, while a bundle will be around 2,500 V-Bucks.

How to compete in the Fortnite Silk Sonic Cup

Epic Games have also announced that a special Silk Sonic Cup will be taking place in Fortnite on Monday, February 7, 2022, to celebrate Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s arrival on The Island.

All players who earn at least eight points will unlock the Silk Sonic Spray, while those who rank in the top of their region can unlock the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak skins and cosmetics early, totally for free!

Players can compete in up to 10 matches over a three-hour time window to get a shot at success. You can find event timings for your region in the Compete tab, and see the full rules for the Silk Sonic Cup here.

While you wait for Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to arrive in the game, check out our dedicated Fortnite page for the latest guides, news, and leaks.