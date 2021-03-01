Is Lazarbeam getting a Fortnite skin? YouTube star teases Icon Series cosmetics - Dexerto

It looks like YouTuber Lannan ‘Lazarbeam’ Eacott could be the next creator to get his own skin in Fortnite, if his next video upload is anything to go by.

Icon Series skin reveals have become big events for Fortnite, even more so than the many high-profile pop culture crossovers like Predator, Street Fighter, and The Walking Dead that we’ve seen so far in Season 5.

A number of prominent Fortnite players and streamers including Loserfruit, Ninja, and Lachlan have received their own Icon Series skins in the game, and players are always wondering who will be next.

Well, it seems as though Fortnite players will get to play as Lazarbeam soon, as the Australian YouTuber has teased a new video where he will supposedly reveal his skin and matching cosmetics.

Is Lazarbeam coming to Fortnite?

Lazarbeam’s upcoming YouTube video is subtly titled ‘MY FORTNITE SKIN REVEAL’ which doesn’t leave much room for interpretation. He even pre-empted trolling accusations with a comment reading, “not clickbait”.

Given that he recently recorded voice lines for the game’s Party Royale radio station, it’s certainly not unbelievable that Lazarbeam would get his own Fortnite skin eventually.

The skin reveal video will premiere on Monday, March 1 at 2PM PT | 5PM ET | 10PM GMT, so fans will want to tune in then to see if Lazarbeam really does have his own Fortnite skin – and if he does, what it looks like.

You can watch the video when it goes live below.

Lazarbeam Fortnite skin release date

As we’re still waiting for official confirmation that Lazarbeam will get his own skin in Fortnite, we don’t have a release date yet – but we’ll update this article as soon as anything gets announced.

Spanish streamer TheGrefg announced his Fortnite skin during a record-breaking Twitch stream that pulled in over 2.4 million viewers at its peak, and the skin was added to the store just a few days later.

Based on TheGrefg’s Icon Series launch, it’s likely that Lazarbeam’s skin will be added to the store later this week. He could get his own themed tournament, too, considering TheGrefg had a ‘The Floor Is Lava’ tournament.

As for pricing, the Ninja bundle cost 2,000 V-Bucks, the Lachlan bundle cost 2,200 V-Bucks, and the Loserfruit bundle cost 1,800 V-Bucks, so Lazarbeam’s bundle will likely be in the range of 1,800 to 2,200 V-Bucks.