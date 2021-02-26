How to get Alien Fortnite skins in Season 5 - Dexerto

The Alien franchise is now in Fortnite as Season 5’s latest collaboration has introduced Ellen Ripley and the iconic Xenomorph into the game. Here’s how you can grab the new skins.

Continuing the trend of Fortnite Season 5, another huge franchise has crossed over into the battle royale. From Tron to AMC’s The Walking Dead, and everything in between, we’ve already seen some stunning additions this season.

As each new week has come with its fair share of surprises, Epic has continued to shock the gaming industry. This time around, it’s sci-fi heroine Ellen Ripley alongside her most recognizable foe, a Xenomorph.

From the imposing new skins to a hilarious Chestburser emote, there’s plenty up for grabs. Here’s how you can get your hands on the new Alien bundle in Fortnite.

How to get Alien skins in Fortnite

If you see it, it’s already too late. Ripley and the Xenomorph are the newest Hunters to the Island. Grab the In Space… Set in the Shop now! Learn more: https://t.co/yx0NzZs5dW pic.twitter.com/YTgtCl3qNl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

Unique cosmetic items are usually unlocked in a few key ways. Some can be claimed through the seasonal Battle Pass while others might have specific challenges tied to them. For this new bundle, however, grabbing every item is all too simple.

The entire Space Gear Bundle can be acquired through Fortnite’s in-game Item Shop for a limited time.

These unmistakable characters and items bring the look and feel of the 1979 classic into Epic’s popular battle royale. Players can drop into the map as the terrifying Xenomorph or hop into combat as the ruthless Ripley.

Epic confirmed in a blog post these items are available from Thursday, February 25 onwards. Outside of the two Alien skins, you’ll also be able to grab a number of additional goodies.

The Alien cosmetics set consists of the following items:

Ellen Ripley Skin

Xenomorph Skin

Xenomorph Tail Back Bling

Xeno Menace (Built-in Emote)

Nostromo Crew Outfit

Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier

P-500 Power Loader Arm Pickaxe

Cheyenne Dropship Glider

Burst Case Scenario Emote

While they’re available at the time of writing, Epic is yet to confirm when they’ll be disappearing from the in-game store.

Fortnite’s Item Shop is always rotating, so be sure to get in quick and grab the Alien set before it’s too late. Upon your next drop, expect to see a ton of Alien activity across the map.