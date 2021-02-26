 How to get Alien Fortnite skins in Season 5 - Dexerto
How to get Alien Fortnite skins in Season 5

Published: 26/Feb/2021 4:35

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Alien bundle
Epic Games

The Alien franchise is now in Fortnite as Season 5’s latest collaboration has introduced Ellen Ripley and the iconic Xenomorph into the game. Here’s how you can grab the new skins.

Continuing the trend of Fortnite Season 5, another huge franchise has crossed over into the battle royale. From Tron to AMC’s The Walking Dead, and everything in between, we’ve already seen some stunning additions this season.

As each new week has come with its fair share of surprises, Epic has continued to shock the gaming industry. This time around, it’s sci-fi heroine Ellen Ripley alongside her most recognizable foe, a Xenomorph. 

From the imposing new skins to a hilarious Chestburser emote, there’s plenty up for grabs. Here’s how you can get your hands on the new Alien bundle in Fortnite.

How to get Alien skins in Fortnite

Unique cosmetic items are usually unlocked in a few key ways. Some can be claimed through the seasonal Battle Pass while others might have specific challenges tied to them. For this new bundle, however, grabbing every item is all too simple.

The entire Space Gear Bundle can be acquired through Fortnite’s in-game Item Shop for a limited time.

These unmistakable characters and items bring the look and feel of the 1979 classic into Epic’s popular battle royale. Players can drop into the map as the terrifying Xenomorph or hop into combat as the ruthless Ripley.

Epic confirmed in a blog post these items are available from Thursday, February 25 onwards. Outside of the two Alien skins, you’ll also be able to grab a number of additional goodies.

The Alien cosmetics set consists of the following items:

  • Ellen Ripley Skin
  • Xenomorph Skin
  • Xenomorph Tail Back Bling
  • Xeno Menace (Built-in Emote)
  • Nostromo Crew Outfit
  • Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier
  • P-500 Power Loader Arm Pickaxe
  • Cheyenne Dropship Glider
  • Burst Case Scenario Emote

While they’re available at the time of writing, Epic is yet to confirm when they’ll be disappearing from the in-game store.

Fortnite’s Item Shop is always rotating, so be sure to get in quick and grab the Alien set before it’s too late. Upon your next drop, expect to see a ton of Alien activity across the map.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 challenges: How to complete all quests

Published: 25/Feb/2021 13:31 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 13:32

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Week 13 Challenges
Epic Games

Fortnite’s Season 5 Week 13 challenges have arrived, and we’ve got all the information you need to complete each and every quest in no time at all.

We’re now only a few weeks away from the end of Season 5, which is expected to close on March 15, 2021. Things are getting a bit dry, but Epic Games are continuing to pump out weekly challenges to give players something new to focus on.

This week, there’s a mix of weapon damage quests and location-based quests. There are also a few tasks based around the Zero Point, as players will need to destroy some Crystal Trees and enter the Zero Point.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of Week 13 challenges that go live on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9AM ET. There are a total of seven Epic quests to work through, as well as a single Legendary quest that will earn you a huge amount of XP.

SypherPK Fortnite Season 5 Best Spot
Epic Games
You’ll need to enter the Zero Point to complete Fortnite’s Week 13 challenges.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Quests

The most interesting quest this week is the first one, which tasks players with scanning a server at a Surface Hub. It turns out, these are actually the Imagined Order’s underground bunkers. We’ve got a guide to finding Surface Hubs here.

Throwing fruit at Hunter’s Haven should be easy. Collect fruit from any POI, make your way to Hunter’s Haven, then throw it on the ground. You can also deal damage to opponents here to complete the next challenge, and if you do it with a Pistol, you’ll tick off another in the process.

To bathe in the Purple Pool, you’ll need to visit Steamy Stacks at the northeast of the Season 5 map. You can find the pool inside the main building on the ground floor. We’ve got a guide to finding the Purple Pool here.

Entering the Zero Point requires you to jump out the Battle Bus over the center of the map and glide into it. Doing so won’t harm you, it will actually increase your shield. From here, destroying Crystal Trees is as simple as attacking the crystals that stick out of the sand with your pickaxe.

Steamy Stacks Fortnite
Epic Games
Steamy Stacks gets its own challenge this week.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 13 Legendary Quest

  • Build Structures (60/120/180/240/300)

This week’s Legendary quest should be a lot easier to complete than last week’s challenge, which required players to deal damage to opponents within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing.

You won’t even need to engage in combat this week, as you’ll simply need to build a total of 300 structures. As this is something most players do at least a few times during a match, you should complete it during everyday play.

However, if you want to speed things along, we recommend you land at a quiet POI and farm for materials. Once you’ve maxed your inventory out, build away and you’ll tick each tier of this Legendary quest off in no time at all.

Remember, you’ll only have until Thursday, March 4, 2021, to complete all of these quests and earn XP to level up your Battle Pass before Week 14 kicks off and they disappear.