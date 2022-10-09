IShowSpeed gets fooled by fake “Icon Series” Fortnite skin and emotes

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed reacted live to an incredibly impressive unofficial Icon Series Fortnite skin with custom emotes.

Although streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was the first “Icon Series” skin released for Fortnite, plenty of other creators have since been added to the game.

Considering Fortnite’s massive reach and popularity, tons of creators would love the opportunity to be featured in the game officially.

It seems IShowSpeed is one of those creators after he reacted to an unofficial “Icon Series” skin live on stream.

IShowSpeed reacts to fake “Icon Series” skin

IShowSpeed found out about the skin after a viewer donated a message that claimed his “official Fortnite Icon Series skin got leaked,” which caused the creator to excitedly search it out.

Upon clicking the link and seeing the skin, the streamer was left stunned at the quality of the skin, eventually screaming “No way we in Fortnite!”

Apparently, IShowSpeed believed the donator’s claim that his skin was “leaked,” and said, “Chat this is not even fake either.”

The skin featured a handful of costumes, including a white tank top, shorts, and black sneakers, a Skin with only blue shorts from the clip where he set off fireworks inside his bedroom, and one based on Portugal’s soccer jersey.

The content creator then excitedly asked if the skin “danced,” and told chat that they had to add an emote with the skin.

Immediately after asking the question, the video showed the skin performing emotes referencing IShowSpeed’s song “Shake,” as well as an emote based on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unfortunately for IShowSpeed, this was all an elaborate ruse set up by another YouTube creator by the name of Trimix, who modeled, textured, and mo-capped the entire skin showcase video.

Naturally, Epic Games would not simply create an Icon Series skin for Fortnite without the creator’s prior knowledge, but whether or not IShowSpeed was playing his reaction up for content remains unclear.

At the very least, the content creator got a taste of what it would be like if he ever had the opportunity to collaborate with the battle royale in the future.