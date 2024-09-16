How to get the Rubius Icon Series skin in Fortnite

Well-known Spanish streamer Rubius has just revealed his own Icon Series skin in Fortnite and here’s everything you need to know to get it.

Aside from collaborating with TV series and other video games, Fortnite also has its own list of Icon Series skins featuring various celebrities and streamers in the game.

In August, popular Spanish streamer El Rubius teased a collab by showcasing various classic Fortnite items seemingly haunting his house. Fast forward to now, the streamer has just revealed his Icon Series set in the game, which includes an adorable cat back bling, katana pickaxe, and more.

If you’re interested in adding this skin to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Rubius Icon Series skin and bundle in Fortnite.

How to get the Rubius Icon Series skin

The Rubius Icon Series skin and cosmetic bundle will be available to purchase in the Item Shop on September 25, 2024. According to well-known leaker iFireMonkey, the entire bundle will cost 2,400 V-Bucks, and they’ll include these items below:

Rubius Icon Series skin + LEGO style

Back bling

Pickaxe

Wrap

Emote

Loading screen

So far, it’s revealed that Rubius’ cat back bling is reactive, as you can see it waking up when the emote is used. Whether or not players can pet it like past pet back blings is unknown, but this is definitely a welcome addition.

If you’re worried about not having enough V-Bucks, there’s another way you can get your hands on the skin.

How to get the Rubius Icon Series skin for free

Players wanting to snatch the Rubius Icon Series skin for free can opt to join the Rubius Cup tournament, which will be available on September 21, 2024.

This event will give players the chance to grab the skin before it drops in the Item Shop.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated once more information is available. While you’re here, take a look at which other skins you can get for free and how you can easily earn more V-Bucks.