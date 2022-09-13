SypherPK teases Fortnite Icon Series skin reveal

SypherPK is finally getting his very own Fortnite Icon Series skin, and it’s set to be revealed this weekend on his stream.

Since its release in 2017, SypherPK has remained one of the most prolific Fortnite content creators – and with his in-depth guides on new weapons, items, and updates, he has amassed quite the following.

With twelve million followers across YouTube and Twitch – and over six million followers on each platform – Sypher is one of the few creators who has continued to succeed in the Fortnite space.

Now, after years of contributing to the Fortnite community, Epic Games is giving back by releasing a SypherPK Icon Series skin. And the official reveal is happening this weekend.

When is the SypherPK Icon Series Fortnite reveal?

SypherPK announced that he would be revealing his Icon Series skin this Saturday, September 17. An exact time has yet to be announced, but it will be streamed on his Twitch channel: Twitch.tv/SypherPK.

The reveal will take place one day before the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 meaning the skin will likely release sometime after the start of the new season.

Sypher will be the ninth content creator/streamer to get their own skin in Fortnite. He follows the most recent additions of Ali-A and Chica. He also joins a star-studded cast of skins featuring Ninja, TheGrefG, and Bugha.

We will continue to update this piece once the skin is revealed with information regarding its release date, price, and other cosmetics included in the set.