How to watch Shortnitemares & earn free rewards in Fortnite

Shortnitemares is the latest Shortnite film festival taking place in Fortnite Season 8, featuring a lineup of seven spooky movies and free rewards for players who watch along.

Shortnites are virtual film festivals that take place every now and then in Fortnite. They include a variety of animated short films from different creators, giving players a break from the fast-paced action of Battle Royale mode.

Shortnitemares is the third Shortnite film festival so far. As the name suggests, it will mark the end of Fortnitemares 2021 by featuring a lineup of horror-themed short films, which is great for getting you in the Halloween spirit.

Below, you can find out how to watch along with Shortnitemares, when the event begins, and how to earn yourself a free reward for taking part.

Contents

Shortnitemares start date & time in Fortnite

The Shortnitemares film festival will kick off in Fortnite on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 6pm ET. You can see the start time in other timezones below:

3pm PT

6pm ET

11pm BST

8am AEST (October 29)

Shortnitemares will come to an end on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 6pm ET which means you have a whole weekend to catch up on the event and enjoy all seven short films.

How to watch Shortnitemares in Fortnite

To watch the Shortnitemares film festival, you’ll need to enter the Shortnitemares playlist from the ‘Select Mode’ screen, which will take you directly into the Shortnitemares Theater.

Each film will have its own room in the Shortnitemares Theater, so you can pick and choose which films you want to watch, in any order. You can also watch them all on a loop in the ‘festival room’ main screen.

You can also watch along with Shortnitemares while playing Battle Royale matches using the Picture-in-Picture feature. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Shortnitemares below!

How to get free rewards during Shortnitemares

Players who watch a minimum of 30 minutes of Shortnitemares short films in the Shortnitemares Theater will earn a free Spray Matter Spray, which looks like a brain inside a jar. Perfect for Halloween!

You can view films on either the main screen or in one of the Shortnitemares Theater film rooms. Both will count towards your progress in this challenge.

If you’re looking for more opportunities to earn free rewards in Fortnite, make sure you complete all of this year’s Fortnitemares quests for a free Pickaxe, Back Bling, Glider, and even more cosmetics!