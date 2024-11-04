All Disguise Phone Booth locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

Fortnite is not about to let Hitman have all the assassin fun. You can use red Phone Booths to grab a Disguise and infiltrate buildings with security in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix.

You may not fool actual players for long with these Henchmen and Ghost guard disguises, but NPCs and scanners (especially those for chests) can’t tell the difference. The only issue with getting a disguise is finding a nearby red telephone booth.

In this guide, I’ll show you where each Disguise phone booth is located in Fortnite.

Disguise phone booth locations in Fortnite

There are 13 Disguise Phone Booth locations in Fornite Chapter 2 Remix. While they’re scattered all over the map, some areas, like the ones in which you find bosses, have a bigger concentrations.

Disguise Booths in The Doggpound







There are three Disguise Phone Booths in The Doggpound, where you fight Snoop Dogg:

One of the booths near The Doggpound is to the back entrance’s left, down the stairs and next to a porta-potty.

The other booth is against one of the walls inside the mansions, but toward the east side.

The last booth is on the outskirts of The Doggpound, under a building near the lake.

Disguise Booths in The Yatch

There are three Disguise Phone Booths in The Yatch, where you can find Meowdas:







One of the red telephone booths is outside the Yatch, on the nearby island. You can catch the disguise and then use the rift here to fly toward the Yatch.

The second Disguise booth is on the Yatch, on the deck area.

The third Disguise booth is outside the Yatch, near the helipad.

Disguise Booths in The Rig







There are three Disguise Booths in The Rig, where you fight TNTina. Here’s where you can find each of them:

One of the Disguise booths is outside The Rig, on the shores of the mainland southwest.

The other Disguise booth is inside The Rig, on the very bottom floor of the building where you find the vault, on the right side.

The third one is on the deck of The Rig, near the helipad.

Other Disguise Booths









There are four more Disguise Booths outside of these boss arenas. Here’s where you can find each of them:

Two of them are on the road in between Lazy Lakes and Retail Row. One hides behind a bus stop and the other in the back of a tiny cabin.

One of the Disguise Booths is in Pleasant Parks, under the football field. You can access it by heading inside the dumpster next to the field.

under the football field. You can access it by heading inside the dumpster next to the field. The last Disguise Booth is in the Ghost House east of Weeping Woods, outside the building’s northern wall.

That's everything you need to know about Disguise Booths.