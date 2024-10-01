What is Sleep Mode in Fortnite? New feature explained

Sleep Mode is a new Fortnite feature that’ll arrive in Chapter 5, Season 4 along with the 31.30 update, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite has come a long way since its first release in 2017. The game now has so many features added, along with new collabs and live events. One of the most recent features was Proximity Chat, though this one is only available on certain maps at the time of writing.

Now, Epic has just confirmed that we’ll be getting a new feature called Sleep Mode that’ll arrive with the 31.30 update.

If you’re curious about what this feature does and how it works, here’s everything you need to know about Sleep Mode in Fortnite.

What is Sleep Mode in Fortnite?

The Sleep Mode feature in Fortnite activates after you are inactive for a certain time, notifying your friends or squad that you’ve stepped away. By default, this kicks in after 15 minutes of inactivity, but you can configure the timer in the settings to suit your needs.

When Sleep Mode is active, Voice Chat is paused, and Matchmaking is canceled. So, with this feature, you won’t accidentally jump in a match while you’re away from your keyboard.

How to configure Sleep Mode settings

At the time of writing, Sleep Mode has yet to be added to Fortnite. However, Epic has confirmed the exact steps on how you can change the timer setting, which is as follows:

Launch settings. Head to the Game tab. Adjust the timer option under Sleep Mode & Energy Saving.

Can Sleep Mode be turned off?

One of the concerns from players regarding this feature is linked to whether or not this can be turned off entirely, mainly because sometimes they would leave the game for a while to do something else. Now, Epic didn’t provide information on whether or not this feature can be toggled off.

But seeing that there’s an option to adjust the timer, chances are you might just have to set it to the longest one if you plan on queueing while multitasking on other things. We’ll be sure to keep this guide updated once the feature is live.

For now, check out some things you can expect from Fortnitemares and the best hide-and-seek maps to keep you busy with friends.