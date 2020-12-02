 All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 - Dexerto
All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Published: 2/Dec/2020 6:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is almost here and leakers have already unraveled some of the skins and cosmetics we can expect to see, including everything from The Mandalorian to a hilarious Mancake.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 wrapped up with a record-breaking end, which means Season 5 is around the bend. Epic Games has already dished up an exciting teaser trailer and offered a glimpse of what’s to come.

Leakers have been hard at work too, rummaging through all the data and keeping an eye out for anything worthwhile. They’ve managed to uncover some exciting details about skins and cosmetics. Here’s everything we know so far.

All leaked skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

VastBlast spilled the beans on some of the exciting skins we’ll be able to wear in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. The Mandalorian one isn’t too surprising. Everyone knew it was coming. But it looks fantastic and will definitely be a popular skin.

However, there are plenty of other ones too, including Kondor, Mancake, Mave, Menace, Lexa, and Reece. Here’s a picture of them all side by side. They certainly look like an interesting mix of characters from many different walks of life.

All leaked cosmetics and variants in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

HypeX also managed to find a bunch of cosmetics. There are some amazing variants for the aforementioned skins, but the standout has to be the hilarious mustaches and bandanas for Mancake, which will almost certainly be a hit due to their gimmicky vibe.

However, he also found plenty of other interesting bits and pieces, including armor, backpacks, gliders, pickaxes, and shields. There’s bound to be an appealing cosmetic for everyone.

That just about sums up all the skins and cosmetics that have been leaked so far. However, there have also been plenty of POI and weapon leaks too, and they’re equally exciting.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is already on the tip of everyone’s tongue, and although the previous season was universally loved, the next one might be even better.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.