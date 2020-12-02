All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 - Dexerto

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is almost here and leakers have already unraveled some of the skins and cosmetics we can expect to see, including everything from The Mandalorian to a hilarious Mancake.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 wrapped up with a record-breaking end, which means Season 5 is around the bend. Epic Games has already dished up an exciting teaser trailer and offered a glimpse of what’s to come.

Leakers have been hard at work too, rummaging through all the data and keeping an eye out for anything worthwhile. They’ve managed to uncover some exciting details about skins and cosmetics. Here’s everything we know so far.

All leaked skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

VastBlast spilled the beans on some of the exciting skins we’ll be able to wear in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. The Mandalorian one isn’t too surprising. Everyone knew it was coming. But it looks fantastic and will definitely be a popular skin.

However, there are plenty of other ones too, including Kondor, Mancake, Mave, Menace, Lexa, and Reece. Here’s a picture of them all side by side. They certainly look like an interesting mix of characters from many different walks of life.

All leaked cosmetics and variants in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

HypeX also managed to find a bunch of cosmetics. There are some amazing variants for the aforementioned skins, but the standout has to be the hilarious mustaches and bandanas for Mancake, which will almost certainly be a hit due to their gimmicky vibe.

However, he also found plenty of other interesting bits and pieces, including armor, backpacks, gliders, pickaxes, and shields. There’s bound to be an appealing cosmetic for everyone.

That just about sums up all the skins and cosmetics that have been leaked so far. However, there have also been plenty of POI and weapon leaks too, and they’re equally exciting.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is already on the tip of everyone’s tongue, and although the previous season was universally loved, the next one might be even better.