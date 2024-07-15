The Nitro Barrel in Fortnite can provide better mobility when you use this trick alongside these items in Chapter 5, Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 is brimming with tons of mobility items, giving the game a change of pace. In addition to Mythic Cars and Nitro Fists, the season has also introduced Nitro Barrels that give players the ability to gain an extra boost in movement and reload speed, among other things.

You can find Nitro Barrels scattered all around the map out in the open. While similar boost effects also apply to vehicles, a player has revealed that by using a combination of other items, these barrels can offer much more mobility on foot by launching you in the air.

As showcased in a clip in a Reddit thread, to pull this off, you’ll need to switch your weapon to your pickaxe and hit the Nitro Barrel with it.

As soon as the animation for the barrel to launch triggers, you’ll need to mantle on it. This will give you the Nitro effect and launch you into the air. For extra mobility, you can also opt to use a Flowberry Fizz on yourself before hitting the barrel with a pickaxe.

Assuming you’ve managed to pull this off, your character can essentially super jump to the other side of the map. This trick makes it perfect if you’re looking for an easy way to rotate without finding a Launch Pad or trying to distance yourself from enemies around you.

It could be hard to mantle on it if you’re not fast enough. But overall, it’s worth a try, especially if you’re not a fan of using cars this season.

The game’s meta is constantly changing with Fortnite occasionally rolling out hotfixes, balance changes, and vaulting weapons. That said, players have continued to show that regardless of what’s thrown at them, there are tricks you can use to get an advantage.