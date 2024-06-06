Fortnite players convinced they’ve found Megalo Don’s secret identity

Fortnite players believe they have uncovered Megalo Don’s secret identity thanks to a Battle Pass skin from two years ago.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 is centered around the wasteland and the Nitro that now powers all movement on the island. The Nitro was brought to the island by Megalo Don, this season’s villain figure, and tier 100 skin the Battle Pass.

Shortly after his reveal, players began to wonder where they had seen that hairstyle before. Just a few weeks after Chapter 5 Season 3 was released on May 24, players finally think they’ve figured out who Megalo Don really is.

Chapter 3 Season 2’s Gunnar bears a striking resemblance to Megalo Don. Gunnar also seemingly uses a form of Nitro Fists, which were introduced as part of Megalo Don’s kit. A similar version of the Nitro Fists can be seen being used by Gunnar in the trailer for the season.

The hairstyle and pre-Nitro Fists have some members of the Fortnite community convinced that Megalo Don and Gunnar are actually the same person. But how is that possible when they came out two years apart?

“In the story there are things called snapshots, which happen with the zero point and the loop. So Megalo Don might be a snapshot of Gunnar,” explained the original poster of a Reddit thread.

The Fortnite storyline and lore can be confusing, especially with official Battle Pass collaborations with Marvel, Star Wars, and more. But even if fans feel Epic Games abandoned the Fortnite lore, there may be a chance for a lore revival with this “snapshot” of Gunnar in the new season.

Outside of similarities between Megalo Don and Gunnar, Fortnite hasn’t confirmed that the two are the same or if they are somehow related to one another in the timeline.