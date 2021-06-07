How to play and win rewards in the UEFA EURO 2020 Fortnite cup - Dexerto

Summer going to be jam-packed full of amazing competitions to watch. Not only is the European Football Championship (EURO) kicking off soon, but Fortnite will be partnering up with UEFA to deliver a brand new in-game cup for players to take part in!

Fortnite is no stranger to hosting in-game cups for players to compete in to earn rewards and money. This has been a common feature for new collaboration skins in the past and this model continues to excel for Epic.

Now, they have announced a brand new event in collaboration with UEFA which is going to unify the EURO with Fortnite. Players will be able to earn in-game rewards and prize money for competing in this event, and it sounds stellar.

Here is everything we know surrounding the upcoming event so far!

What is the EURO 2020 Fortnite cup

Announced via an official blog post on the UEFA website, the cub aims to bridge the gap between Fortnite and traditional football fans with a new and interactive way to earn exclusive rewards and cash prizes.

To coincide with the real-life UEFA EURO 2020 football tournament taking place this summer, the massively popular video game Fortnite will kick off the Fortnite UEFA EURO 2020 Cup on 16 and 17 June. Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Creative Mode gameplay are available globally, with more than 350 million player accounts. Over the course of two days, eligible Fortnite players around the world will be able to compete across two rounds, where they will have the opportunity to earn valuable points along the way. The top-performing players will be able to earn prize money as well as in-game rewards.

The event is going to kick off on June 16, and run over two days with it concluding on June 17, and during this time players from regions worldwide will be able to participate in the event.

How to enter

Similar to other in-game Fortnite cups, players will be able to enter the event by simply selecting the game mode when it becomes available on June 16.

As of now, we do not know what game mode the event is going to be; so keep your eyes peeled in the coming days.

Prizes and rewards

As noted by the UEFA site, players will be able to earn both in-game rewards and cash prizes for placing well in the event. The accompanying image provided by UEFA notes players will be able to earn the “Kick It” and “Winner’s Cup” emotes through competing in the event.

We can assume at the time that these rewards are emotes for players to use, and in the past, they have added emotes for cups such as the Pele event during the earlier stages of 2021.