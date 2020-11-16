 How to get Fortnite’s new Venom bundle for free - Dexerto
How to get Fortnite’s new Venom bundle for free

Published: 16/Nov/2020 20:08

by Alan Bernal
Epic Games

The next Marvel hero (villain?) is coming to Fortnite when the psychotic symbiote, Venom, takes over the next Marvel Knockout Super Series. Here’s how to unlock the new content for free.

While the Fortnite community has already been getting a taste of Venom’s Smash and Grab in the Marvel Knockout LTM, people should soon be able to bond with the alien lifeform when Epic’s next bundle hits the live servers.

The bundle will undoubtedly land in the Item Shop shortly after coming to the game, but you can skip the transaction if you’re willing to compete for the new cosmetic in the upcoming Venom Cup that Epic Games teased.

As an iconic arch nemesis of Spider-Man, there’s bound to be a ton of players who will be vying for the upcoming cosmetic once it lands in the next couple of weeks.

When is the Venom Cup?

black widow fortnite marvel
Epic Games
The Knockout Super Series that featured the likes of Daredevil and Black Widow will now star Venom.

Epic has been releasing these Marvel series intermittently for the last few months dating back to cups featuring Daredevil, Black Widow, and Ghost Rider. Now the same will be said for Venom.

Fortnite players will be able to participate in the Venom Cup starting on Wednesday, November 18, and place high enough to earn the free bundle.

Venom Cup prizing and placements

To get the Venom Bundle for free, you’re going to need to grind enough games in the Marvel Knockout tournament to be one of the top players in your respective region.

Remember, only a limited amount of these prizes are going out depending on where you play in the world, so take a look at the distribution breakdown per region down below.

Score System

1st: 100 points
2nd: 50 points
3rd-4th: 25 points
5th-8th: 15 points
9th-16th: 5 points

Free Venom skin placements

Europe: 1st – 800th
NA-East: 1st – 500th
NA-West: 1st – 200th
Brazil: 1st – 200th
Asia: 1st – 100th
Oceana: 1st – 100th
Middle East: 1st – 100th

Though we haven’t seen what the entire bundle will include, this Cup is expected to be just as competitive as the last ones since people will try to get their hands on the latest content for free.

Stay tuned for more info about the Venom Bundle in the lead up to the next Marvel event in Fortnite.

Ali-A discovers secret Galactus event ‘teaser’ on Fortnite next-gen

Published: 16/Nov/2020 12:08

by David Purcell
Ali-A and Fortnite Galactus
Ali-A / Epic Games

YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has stumbled upon what appears to be a hidden map change in Fortnite next-gen, and he thinks it’s going to link up with the Season 4 ending event. 

The game’s current season started up in August of this year and has been all about Marvel characters again, with the world eating Galactus expected to finally descend upon the map to kick off the next major update.

A few clues about the character’s arrival have already been seen dotted around the island, but this one is a little stranger than anything we’ve seen before. What could be a secret lair appears to be shining in the background when dropping into the game, and Epic Games haven’t confirmed what it is just yet.

Gorger drone in Fortnite
Epic Games
Gorger drones have already appeared in Fortnite, holding a Galactus Gun.

Ali-A finds big Fortnite Galactus clue

On November 15, the popular content creator uploaded a video about free skins and how to claim them – which relates to the new Surf Strider bundle players can pick up, by following a few simple steps.

Though, aside from that, he did pause for a quick moment to show off one of his latest discoveries. In the distance, a small glimmer of light can be seen on another island, which might be another indication about how this Season 4 ending event will play out.

Ali-A shows off the location at 3:04 below. 

He says: “You see that light there, off in the distance. I first noticed that when I jumped on next-gen version of Fortnite. That light is super obvious, we don’t know what it is right now, but could play a huge part in a live event or some part of the story.”

Ali-A urged players to keep looking over at the distant islands in the near future, to see if any other changes emerge from this discovery. Of course, in the past, he’s been the fastest to notice many changes like this in-game, and he could be onto a big find here again.

Whether or not Galactus has already landed over there, plotting, remains to be seen.