How to get Fortnite’s new Venom bundle for free - Dexerto

The next Marvel hero (villain?) is coming to Fortnite when the psychotic symbiote, Venom, takes over the next Marvel Knockout Super Series. Here’s how to unlock the new content for free.

While the Fortnite community has already been getting a taste of Venom’s Smash and Grab in the Marvel Knockout LTM, people should soon be able to bond with the alien lifeform when Epic’s next bundle hits the live servers.

The bundle will undoubtedly land in the Item Shop shortly after coming to the game, but you can skip the transaction if you’re willing to compete for the new cosmetic in the upcoming Venom Cup that Epic Games teased.

As an iconic arch nemesis of Spider-Man, there’s bound to be a ton of players who will be vying for the upcoming cosmetic once it lands in the next couple of weeks.

When is the Venom Cup?

Epic has been releasing these Marvel series intermittently for the last few months dating back to cups featuring Daredevil, Black Widow, and Ghost Rider. Now the same will be said for Venom.

Fortnite players will be able to participate in the Venom Cup starting on Wednesday, November 18, and place high enough to earn the free bundle.

Venom Cup prizing and placements

To get the Venom Bundle for free, you’re going to need to grind enough games in the Marvel Knockout tournament to be one of the top players in your respective region.

Remember, only a limited amount of these prizes are going out depending on where you play in the world, so take a look at the distribution breakdown per region down below.

Score System

1st: 100 points

2nd: 50 points

3rd-4th: 25 points

5th-8th: 15 points

9th-16th: 5 points

Free Venom skin placements

Europe: 1st – 800th

NA-East: 1st – 500th

NA-West: 1st – 200th

Brazil: 1st – 200th

Asia: 1st – 100th

Oceana: 1st – 100th

Middle East: 1st – 100th

Though we haven’t seen what the entire bundle will include, this Cup is expected to be just as competitive as the last ones since people will try to get their hands on the latest content for free.

Stay tuned for more info about the Venom Bundle in the lead up to the next Marvel event in Fortnite.