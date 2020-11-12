How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza challenges - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 4 is drawing towards its end, but the XP Xstravaganza is alive and well, and that means players can take advantage of another set of challenges to boost their experience.

Fortnite Season 4 has been an absolute blast. It’s introduced all kinds of new content, and there’s still some extra surprises on the cards. However, it’s entered into its 12th week now, which means Season 5 isn’t too far away.

It’s out with the old and in with the new, which is bittersweet for those who haven’t unlocked everything in the Season 4 Battle Pass. That’s right, folks. Those precious unlocks are drawing closer to their extinction.

Fortunately, there couldn’t be a better time to boost your experience.

Epic Games has been generous in providing many ways for players to rack up whatever experience they need. However, none are better than the Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza Challenges.

The Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 12 Challenges are the perfect opportunity for players to make up for lost time. They’re fun and creative, and while most are straightforward, some can be a little challenging. Here’s a complete list of them all:

Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1,000/2,500/5,000)

Eliminate opponents with Common/Rare/Epic weapons (7 each)

Damage opponents using the Choppa’s blades (50/150/250)

Catch fish (10)

Catch fish with a Pro Fishing Rod (10)

Catch fish with Explosive Weapons (10)

Shoot a gas can be thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground (1)

Consume foraged items (30)

Keep in mind that some of the challenges need to be completed in stages. For example, the first one requires you to deal 1,000 damage to opponents with Shotguns. Then, you’ll need to hit 2,500 and 5,000 to finish it entirely.

Similarly, the third challenge requires you to deal 50 damage to opponents with Choppa’s blades. Then, 150 and 250 to wrap it up. This one also happens to be the hardest challenge, since you’ll need to become a master pilot to get it done.

You’ll need to catch fish to complete three of the challenges, including 10 with any fishing rod, 10 with a Pro Fishing Rod, and 10 with Explosive weapons.

However, catching fish is easier said than done. Of course, it’s not that hard to catch the fish. But it is hard to find the time to do it in the heat of battle. After all, you will be a sitting duck in the process.

And with that, all that’s left to do is to get started with the challenges. If you finish them all, you’ll get a nice experience boost right in time before the seasons ends.

The best part is, there’s a challenge for everyone. If you can’t be bothered fishing, you can frag enemies with a shotgun or try and swoop down on unsuspecting enemies with a chopper. The choice is yours.