 How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza challenges - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza challenges

Published: 12/Nov/2020 5:58 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 6:48

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4 is drawing towards its end, but the XP Xstravaganza is alive and well, and that means players can take advantage of another set of challenges to boost their experience.

Fortnite Season 4 has been an absolute blast. It’s introduced all kinds of new content, and there’s still some extra surprises on the cards. However, it’s entered into its 12th week now, which means Season 5 isn’t too far away.

It’s out with the old and in with the new, which is bittersweet for those who haven’t unlocked everything in the Season 4 Battle Pass. That’s right, folks. Those precious unlocks are drawing closer to their extinction.

Fortunately, there couldn’t be a better time to boost your experience.

Epic Games has been generous in providing many ways for players to rack up whatever experience they need. However, none are better than the Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza Challenges.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 4 has been one of the best ones yet.

The Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 12 Challenges are the perfect opportunity for players to make up for lost time. They’re fun and creative, and while most are straightforward, some can be a little challenging. Here’s a complete list of them all:

Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

  • Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1,000/2,500/5,000)
  • Eliminate opponents with Common/Rare/Epic weapons (7 each)
  • Damage opponents using the Choppa’s blades (50/150/250)
  • Catch fish (10)
  • Catch fish with a Pro Fishing Rod (10)
  • Catch fish with Explosive Weapons (10)
  • Shoot a gas can be thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground (1)
  • Consume foraged items (30)

Keep in mind that some of the challenges need to be completed in stages. For example, the first one requires you to deal 1,000 damage to opponents with Shotguns. Then, you’ll need to hit 2,500 and 5,000 to finish it entirely.

Similarly, the third challenge requires you to deal 50 damage to opponents with Choppa’s blades. Then, 150 and 250 to wrap it up. This one also happens to be the hardest challenge, since you’ll need to become a master pilot to get it done.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza
Epic Games
Players will need to try and clip players with the chopper blades, making them vulnerable.

You’ll need to catch fish to complete three of the challenges, including 10 with any fishing rod, 10 with a Pro Fishing Rod, and 10 with Explosive weapons.

However, catching fish is easier said than done. Of course, it’s not that hard to catch the fish. But it is hard to find the time to do it in the heat of battle. After all, you will be a sitting duck in the process.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza
Epic Games
The fishing challenges might be harder to finish than they seem.

And with that, all that’s left to do is to get started with the challenges. If you finish them all, you’ll get a nice experience boost right in time before the seasons ends.

The best part is, there’s a challenge for everyone. If you can’t be bothered fishing, you can frag enemies with a shotgun or try and swoop down on unsuspecting enemies with a chopper. The choice is yours.

Entertainment

Fortnite streamer NickEh30 joins Luminosity Gaming

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:30

by Jacob Hale
NickEh30 Fortnite joins Luminosity Gaming
Luminosity Gaming/Twitter: NickEh30

Share

Luminosity Gaming NickEh30

Luminosity Gaming have officially signed Twitch’s most positive Fortnite streamer, Nicholas ‘NickEh30’ Amyoony, as a content creator.

While other creators have migrated to games such as Warzone, Among Us, Valorant and more in recent months, Nick has stayed loyal to Fortnite, becoming one of the biggest names the game has to offer.

The 25-year-old streamer has continued to make moves since blowing up on Fortnite, officially signing an exclusivity deal with Twitch in August 2019, as well as hosting his own $10k Fortnite tournament that takes place later in November 2020.

He continues to make big moves, now officially signing with Luminosity Gaming who are consistently finding ways to bolster their presence in the esports and livestreaming worlds.

NickEh30 Fortnite Bose headset
Instagram: NickEh30/Bose
NickEh30 is widely loved for his upbeat and positive streams.

“They’ve just been one of those organizations that I’ve talked to and they really have that same emphasis as me, which is community and family,” Nick told us. “And they really, even from that first call that I did with them when I was going through different organizations, you could really tell they had that emphasis on family and community”

This comes barely a month after LG also signed xQc, who has become one of the most-watched broadcasters on Twitch with his Among Us streams, and is helping the organization find the next big streamer in their Rising Stars tournament at EGLX, which ends on Friday, November 13.

This signing marks Nick’s first tenure with a major organization, as well as highlighting Luminosity’s ongoing commitment to building the brand in all corners of the gaming sphere.

As well as its growing base of content creators, LG host teams in Fortnite, Apex Legends and Valorant, as well as owning the Vancouver Titans OWL franchise and Seattle Surge CDL franchise.