Fortnite Avatar skins slammed for “ridiculous” pricing after removal of cosmetic rarities

Avatar: The Last Airbender has made its way to Fortnite, yet players are upset with the pricing model of the skin and cosmetic bundles.

Fortnite’s cosmetic pull has reached massive heights with each new season, with last season alone seeing Family Guy, TMNT, and Solid Snake join Epic Games’ battle royale.

Chapter 5 Season 2 follows up last season’s incredible cosmetic pull with Avatar: The Last Airbender joining the game. As part of update 29.20, Katara, Toph, and Zuko are all purchasable skins in the game.

Yet, as soon as the iconic trio joined, players were already frustrated with Epic Games’ pricing of the bundles. In a post shared to the game’s subreddit, one player frustratingly stated: “STOP OVERPRICING skins!”

They explained that the skins are priced way more than they should be due to new rules set by Epic Games regarding the Item Shop. For the unaware, skin rarities will be dropped from Fortnite, although certain series, like the Icon Series, will retain their tags.

This shift in the Item Shop has players worried that skin prices will increase since rarities no longer exist, meaning Epic Games can charge to their liking without proper justification.

One reply brutally summed up the gravity of the situation: “They’re going to start considerably raising the prices of skins. Idiots keep saying that rarity doesn’t matter, but it does. With rarity, Epic would have to adhere to the pricing model that they’ve stuck with for the last 7 years. With that gone, we’ll be seeing more and more of this price gouging.”

However, one player argued the idea of cosmetic rarities created a deeper issue with Fortnite. “I don’t think putting a nice color on the background justifies any exorbitant pricing they tie to skin but for some reason, people think that the background color had some sort of special meaning when it came to how things were priced.”

With the shop changes a work in progress, time will tell how Epic Games handles Fortnite’s cosmetics moving forward. For the time being, Fortnite players aren’t thrilled, and that sentiment might not change anytime soon.