How to complete Fortnite Season 4's secret 'Downfall' challenge - Dexerto

Easy experience boosts are right around the corner as we’ve got a full overview of the latest secret challenge in Fortnite Season 4. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Downfall’ challenge.

Fortnite Season 4 comes boasting a new set of challenges each and every week. These are here to help you on your way through the 100-tier Battle Pass. Every scrap of XP is vital if you’re seeking the absolute best rewards on offer this time around. On top of this, however, there’s also a secret way to boost your XP.

While wins and eliminations certainly help, Epic Games has a tendency to hide surprising challenges in plain sight.

Last season gnomes had an evolving storyline across the map, though this was only apparent if you were paying close attention. Through each step in the journey, XP was to be acquired and the same can be said with Season 4’s new secret objectives.

Rather than being locked in a feud with teddy bears, this time the gnomes have something bigger in store. To uncover their plot, you’ll need to head out on a trek across the map and we’ve got you covered with every stop on your journey.

How to complete Fortnite Downfall challenge

First up, you’ll want to drop in near the Weeping Woods. Head towards the old Shadow base just outside of the POI and duck down into the basement. This is where the secrets begin to unravel. You’ll spot a gnome scheming away while looking over a map of various bomb locations.

Just for visiting this first location and finding the gnome, 20,000XP will already be yours. This can be knocked out in just a few seconds the next time you log in for a Fortnite session. From here on out though, you’ll be required to disarm the bombs highlighted on this map.

Sweaty Sands, Misty Meadows, Holly Hedges, Craggy Cliffs, and Steamy Stacks are where these bombs can be found. Simply head to each location, look for the bombs, and start disarming them for another 20,000 XP.

Once you’re through with all of those, there’s still one thing left to do in order to stop the gnomes from blowing up the map. Drop into Lazy Lake for your next and final step in this secret challenge. You’ll find a gnome reading a newspaper in this area. Destroy it and just like that, another 20,000XP is all yours.

Previous hidden objectives simply had players interacting with objects, or watching gnomes battle teddies. This time around, players have a more active role in stopping a cataclysmic event.

60,000 XP can be yours in barely any time at all, so be sure to get this done before the season comes to a close.