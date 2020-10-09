 How to complete Fortnite Season 4's secret 'Downfall' challenge - Dexerto
How to complete Fortnite Season 4’s secret ‘Downfall’ challenge

Published: 9/Oct/2020 6:14

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Easy experience boosts are right around the corner as we’ve got a full overview of the latest secret challenge in Fortnite Season 4. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Downfall’ challenge.

Fortnite Season 4 comes boasting a new set of challenges each and every week. These are here to help you on your way through the 100-tier Battle Pass. Every scrap of XP is vital if you’re seeking the absolute best rewards on offer this time around. On top of this, however, there’s also a secret way to boost your XP.

While wins and eliminations certainly help, Epic Games has a tendency to hide surprising challenges in plain sight.

Last season gnomes had an evolving storyline across the map, though this was only apparent if you were paying close attention. Through each step in the journey, XP was to be acquired and the same can be said with Season 4’s new secret objectives.

Rather than being locked in a feud with teddy bears, this time the gnomes have something bigger in store. To uncover their plot, you’ll need to head out on a trek across the map and we’ve got you covered with every stop on your journey.

Fortnite gnome
Epic Games
Be on the lookout for gnomes once again in Season 4.

How to complete Fortnite Downfall challenge

First up, you’ll want to drop in near the Weeping Woods. Head towards the old Shadow base just outside of the POI and duck down into the basement. This is where the secrets begin to unravel. You’ll spot a gnome scheming away while looking over a map of various bomb locations.

Just for visiting this first location and finding the gnome, 20,000XP will already be yours. This can be knocked out in just a few seconds the next time you log in for a Fortnite session. From here on out though, you’ll be required to disarm the bombs highlighted on this map.

Sweaty Sands, Misty Meadows, Holly Hedges, Craggy Cliffs, and Steamy Stacks are where these bombs can be found. Simply head to each location, look for the bombs, and start disarming them for another 20,000 XP.

Once you’re through with all of those, there’s still one thing left to do in order to stop the gnomes from blowing up the map. Drop into Lazy Lake for your next and final step in this secret challenge. You’ll find a gnome reading a newspaper in this area. Destroy it and just like that, another 20,000XP is all yours.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
60,000XP can be yours for putting a stop to the evil gnomes this season.

Previous hidden objectives simply had players interacting with objects, or watching gnomes battle teddies. This time around, players have a more active role in stopping a cataclysmic event.

60,000 XP can be yours in barely any time at all, so be sure to get this done before the season comes to a close.

Clix re-signs with Twitch ahead of Fortnite Season 4 FNCS

Published: 8/Oct/2020 23:03

by Theo Salaun
clix exclusive sign twitch
Twitch / Instagram, @msf_clix

Streamer and professional Fortnite player for NRG, Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has emerged as one of the battle royale’s most popular players and, now, officially re-signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch just ahead of Fortnite’s next big tournament. 

Having won $162,000 at the Fortnite World Cup and amassed a social media following in the millions, the 15-year-old Clix is one of the biggest stars in Epic Games’ BR and, therefore, one of Twitch’s as well.

With 2.4 million Twitch followers, the teenager is ranked by TwitchMetrics as the second-most watched Fortnite channel and the 43rd-most watched channel overall. As such, locking him down to an exclusive streaming deal was likely a high priority for Amazon’s streaming platform just ahead of the Season 4 Fortnite Champion Series Trios event.

While contemporaries who grew in popularity thanks to Fortnite have moved on, like NICKMERCS and Tfue, Clix has remained one of the game’s biggest and most popular players. A cornerstone of the battle royale’s streaming presence, he and Twitch announced that he would be re-signing exclusively on October 8.

Back in July, NRG enlisted the help of NBA Hall of Famer and four-time champion Shaquille O’Neal to join the organization’s other Fortnite superstar, Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ David Fish, in announcing Clix’s signing as a streamer. 

Just several months later, the content creator is being welcomed back into an exclusive contract by Twitch’s bank accounts, cementing a degree of stability for the teenage star. As for how he might use that new money, Clix seems intent on re-investing in his work.

In a series of tweets, the 15-year-old explained that, out of a desire to enhance his quality on Twitch and comfortably stream more competitive matches and tournaments without FPS issues, he will be overhauling his entire setup. That revamped setup is expected to include a new camera and dedicated streaming PC.

As he elaborated in a reply to his own tweet, Clix doesn’t think he’ll be able to even stream certain tournaments until his new setup is locked in and ready to go: “I think I’ma play Dreamhack off stream because FPS is so f**king a**.” 

While fans have expressed disappointment in his decision not to stream competitive matches, they should be happy to know that he is prioritizing his performance in tournaments like the Season 4 FNCS. Further, they should appreciate that, with a new influx of re-signing money, his stream setup will be getting revamped in the near future.