Where to find Marvel bosses in Fortnite Season 4: Iron Man, Gorger, more - Dexerto

Where to find Marvel bosses in Fortnite Season 4: Iron Man, Gorger, more

Published: 17/Oct/2020 4:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Marvel
Epic Games / Marvel

Marvel

Epic Games has teamed up with Marvel once again in Fortnite Season 4. This time, some of their biggest characters are scattered across the land in the form of bosses. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find them.

It’s a beautiful thing when two worlds collide. Figuratively speaking, of course. But it’s hard to find a pair that has overlapped better than Fortnite and the Marvel Universe. They’re both big, bright, colorful, and rich in lore. And of course, they’re both immensely popular.

It all started when Epic Games launched the Thanos LTM back in April 2018. It’s been a while since then, but the two worlds have crossed over once again, and this time, it’s been a blast.

Galactus, a cosmic being who consumes planets to sustain himself, is planning to wreak havoc on the Fortnite island. As a result, heroes and villains within the Marvel Universe have been popping up all over the place. Some of them are bosses, which players can hunt and eliminate for rewards. But in order to do that, you’ll need to know where to find them.

Here’s what you need to know.

Iron Man

Iron Man might be a fan-favorite hero, but he’s a formidable foe in Fortnite. If you’re willing to take him on to get your hands on his prized possession, a pair of badass rocket gloves, you can find him in Stark Industries. It’s located on the north-east side of the map. But be warned, he’ll put up a hell of a fight.

Fortnite Bosses Iron Man

Gorger

Gorgers are bigger and more dangerous versions of the Gatherer Drones. Galactus has programmed and sent them with one objective; to create chaos.

However, they don’t have a specific spawn location, which makes them a little harder to find. But if you find and kill the Gorger that can be seen at the start of the match, it will shoot a red beam that leads you right to the boss variants.

Fortnite Boss Gorger

Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is one of the more iconic villains in the Marvel Universe. He’s mostly known as the main antagonist in the Fantastic Four series. However, he’s also tangled with Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man, X Men, and The Avengers many times.

The imposing menace has found a new home at Pleasant Park. The first thing you’ll notice is that it’s been renamed Doom’s Domain.

Next, you’ll notice that he’s recruited a bunch of hostile guards to make your life difficult. But don’t worry too much about them. You can find Doctor Doom walking around Doom House, which is on the northern side of Doom’s Domain.

Bear in mind, though, that as a patrolling character, he will make brief stops in other places in the area. So you might need to look around for a bit before you find him.

If you manage to find him and take him down, he’ll drop some items that will let you use his overpowered abilities as well as a card that lets you access a secret vault.

Fortnite Doctor Doom Boss

And with that, you’re ready to rock and roll. The boss fights can be somewhat challenging, but with a bit of time and effort, you’ll persevere.

We’ll keep this article updated as more Marvel heroes make their appearance as bosses in Fortnite.

Fortnite

How to watch Fortnite FNCS Season 4: Stream, schedule, format

Published: 16/Oct/2020 13:17 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 13:29

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite Trios characters for FNCS Season 4.
Riot Games

FNCS

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back for Chapter 2 Season 4, with a return to the beloved Trios format that fans have been clamoring to see make a return. With the tournament now underway, here’s everything you’ll need to make sure you catch all of the action.

FNCS has made its return to trios in Season 4 for the first time since the inaugural Season X event. While it has been a pretty poorly kept secret, there are some changes to the format from when it last appeared in August 2019.

With qualifiers now completed, we’re heading into the main stage of the FNCS Season 4 event, with a full month of competitive Fortnite on the way featuring some of the biggest names in the game competing for their cut of the prize money.

FNCS Season 4 format

FNCS Season 4 has returned to the Trios format that has been used in the past, and is arguably the most popular competitive format in the tournament’s history, with past events filled with massive plays and huge battles that make for the ultimate Fortnite viewing experience.

As always, FNCS runs on a points-based scoring system, with your final placement in matches contributing to your overall score at the end of the weekend. Those who manage to win a game will receive 25 points as their reward, with the values decreasing incrementally down to 17th place, with anyone finishing below that scoring nothing. There are points for finding eliminations though, so players will be on the lookout for enemies to wipe out and add to their tally.

FNCS scoring system

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 20 Points
  • 3rd: 16 Points
  • 4th: 14 Points
  • 5th: 13 Points
  • 6th: 12 Points
  • 7th: 11 Points
  • 8th: 10 Points
  • 9th: 9 Points
  • 10th: 8 Points
  • 11th: 7 Points
  • 12th: 6 Points
  • 13th: 5 Points
  • 14th 4 Points
  • 15th: 3 Points
  • 16th: 2 Points
  • 17th: 1 Point
  • Each Elimination: 1 Point

FNCS will be running in all the same regions it has been for the last few seasons: NA-West, NA-East, South American, EU, Middle East, Asia, and OCE, with the competition running on PC and consoles.

FNCS Season 4 will feature three weeks of qualifiers, with the top 15 teams from each week qualifying for the Grand Finals, who will be joined by the 87 teams with the highest cumulative points over the three qualifying rounds, with up to 132 teams competing in the Grand Finals on October 29.

FNCS stream

As always, Epic Games will be hosting their own broadcast for the FNCS Season 4 events, complete with commentary and analysis to make sure you catch all the action as it happens. You can check out the official Fortnite FNCS stream on their official Twitch channel, which has been embedded below.

FNCS Season 4 dates

FNCS Season 4 will run across four weeks ⁠— three weeks of qualifiers, and one week for finals. If you want to sign yourself up, these are the dates you need to know.

  • FNCS Week 1: October 9 – October 11
  • FNCS Week 2: October 16 – October 18
  • FNCS Week 3: October 23 – October 25
  • FNCS Finals: October 29 – November 1

The first day of each week will be an open qualifier. If you make the top 33 teams, you’ll be invited to play in the next two days for a chance to make it to the Finals.

FNCS isn’t the only competition coming to Fortnite Season 4. Weekly Cash Cups for Solos and Trios will be returning, while the Dreamhack Online Open (Solo) will also take place across NA and Europe.

With players set to earn up to $111,000 for winning the whole tournament, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of action when the action kicks off.

FNCS Chapter 2, Season 4 results

Week 1 Final Placements – NA East Top 15

Place Players Points
1 Bucke, Khanada, & Kreo 250
2 Jamper, Bugha, & Avery 243
3 Slackes, Acorn, & jahq 187
4 Clix, illest, & Bizzle 174
5 Deyy, Mero, & Reverse2k 160
6 Unkown, casqer, & smqcked 153
7 Knight, Shark, & Av 143
8 TRAGIX, Snake, & Simple 132
9 v0iL, Rocaine, & vsB TeeJay 127
10 Ferrnando, nanoo, & deal with Sebby 118
11 DEMOSPECT, Xoonies, & npen 116
12 Hajie, Pandushh, & NEEQO 104
13 Joji, Kn1pher, & TabzG 104
14 Ronaldo, Sway, & skqttles 103
15 Cloud, strep, & LazarP 92

Week 1 Final Placements – NA West Top 10

Place Players Points
1 EpikWhale, rehx, & Arkhram 276
2 EP wavy, good aim 0 brain, & daddy dfavs 224
3 TurtleTavern, 4DRStorm, & Falconer 210
4 XTRA Sort, Sly x Lxdes, & XTRA Quinn 175
5 Pure Chris, Pure Unsightly, & Pure Snacky 171
6 NorCal toff, snow 143, & Pure Optimal 150
7 TEMPLE B, clg Jason, & littleXX 137
8 NateXX, Blizy, & Pure Spideyy 127
9 Outcast Howdy, Xen Hov, & Wave p 124
10 Pure Hyper, Xetiq, & Paul1x 117

Week 1 Final Placements – Europe Top 10

Place Players Points
1 Rams KeziixZ, Grizi 4zr, GRIZI Nayte 182
2 Flikk, BL Anas, Gamma Th0masHD 174
3 Solary Floki, Rams Clement, Rams naek0zr 172
4 Vetle 7, Idrop 74, Playwell Styrsix 170
5 BL Raifla, BL SliX, BL Lareez ay 155
6 OT Exponential, EP mexe, Wake AstroSMZ 154
7 FaZe Mongraal, f1-f2-f3-f4, deal with tayson 148
8 Wave advise, OTW J4chu, OTW packo 148
9 TrainH Umplify, Adnsoefy, TrainH Matsoe 139
10 SF Rakso, Gamma Kami, artor 137