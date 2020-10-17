Where to find Marvel bosses in Fortnite Season 4: Iron Man, Gorger, more - Dexerto

Epic Games has teamed up with Marvel once again in Fortnite Season 4. This time, some of their biggest characters are scattered across the land in the form of bosses. Here’s everything you need to know about where to find them.

It’s a beautiful thing when two worlds collide. Figuratively speaking, of course. But it’s hard to find a pair that has overlapped better than Fortnite and the Marvel Universe. They’re both big, bright, colorful, and rich in lore. And of course, they’re both immensely popular.

It all started when Epic Games launched the Thanos LTM back in April 2018. It’s been a while since then, but the two worlds have crossed over once again, and this time, it’s been a blast.

Galactus, a cosmic being who consumes planets to sustain himself, is planning to wreak havoc on the Fortnite island. As a result, heroes and villains within the Marvel Universe have been popping up all over the place. Some of them are bosses, which players can hunt and eliminate for rewards. But in order to do that, you’ll need to know where to find them.

Here’s what you need to know.

Iron Man

Iron Man might be a fan-favorite hero, but he’s a formidable foe in Fortnite. If you’re willing to take him on to get your hands on his prized possession, a pair of badass rocket gloves, you can find him in Stark Industries. It’s located on the north-east side of the map. But be warned, he’ll put up a hell of a fight.

Gorger

Gorgers are bigger and more dangerous versions of the Gatherer Drones. Galactus has programmed and sent them with one objective; to create chaos.

However, they don’t have a specific spawn location, which makes them a little harder to find. But if you find and kill the Gorger that can be seen at the start of the match, it will shoot a red beam that leads you right to the boss variants.

Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is one of the more iconic villains in the Marvel Universe. He’s mostly known as the main antagonist in the Fantastic Four series. However, he’s also tangled with Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man, X Men, and The Avengers many times.

The imposing menace has found a new home at Pleasant Park. The first thing you’ll notice is that it’s been renamed Doom’s Domain.

Next, you’ll notice that he’s recruited a bunch of hostile guards to make your life difficult. But don’t worry too much about them. You can find Doctor Doom walking around Doom House, which is on the northern side of Doom’s Domain.

Bear in mind, though, that as a patrolling character, he will make brief stops in other places in the area. So you might need to look around for a bit before you find him.

If you manage to find him and take him down, he’ll drop some items that will let you use his overpowered abilities as well as a card that lets you access a secret vault.

And with that, you’re ready to rock and roll. The boss fights can be somewhat challenging, but with a bit of time and effort, you’ll persevere.

We’ll keep this article updated as more Marvel heroes make their appearance as bosses in Fortnite.