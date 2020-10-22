 How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 challenges - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 challenges

Published: 22/Oct/2020 6:33

by Andrew Amos
Fortnite players driving boat
Fortnite Season 4

Haven’t given up on that Fortnite Season 4 battle pass grind yet? If you’re still going hard for your Marvel skins, you’re in luck ⁠— there’s plenty of challenges to tackle in Week 9. They’re slightly different from weeks gone by too.

Fortnite Season 4 is slowly coming to an end. However, there’s still time to try and grind the battle pass to get some of those highly sought after Marvel skins.

Fortnite’s Season 4 Week 9 challenges have a distinctively spooky theme to them. After all, it comes after the launch of the Fortnitemares event on Patch v14.40, which has completely changed the game.

Fortnite Halloween props
Fortnitemares has transformed the map, and the weekly missions too.

They aren’t that difficult though. Most of them involve the same challenges we’ve seen in other weeks ⁠— collect some materials, go from A to B on the map, and eliminate some players.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 challenges

  • Search Chests at Upstate New York (7)
  • Eliminations at Lazy Lake (3)
  • Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp
  • Catch fish at Heart Lake
  • Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles
  • Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than four minutes
  • Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle

There’s a lot of travelling to do and sights to see in the Week 9. You’ll need to hop in a boat to drive from The Fortilla to The Authority ⁠— but be careful of people camping the route for easy kills.

Once you’re finished on sea, you can choose to hop on land or fly into the air to complete the 20,000 meters task. This will take more than one game, so it might be worth working this in while you complete the others.

Fortnite characters fishing
Get your fishing rods down to Heart Lake too.

Things like the Upstate New York chests task, the Lazy Lake eliminations challenge, collect Metal at Slurpy Swamp, and Heart Lake fishing can be done off drop. However, be wary of other players with the same idea.

You’ll have until Oct. 29 to complete the Fortnite Week 9 challenges. Good luck!

Fortnite

Fortnitemares 14.40 Update map changes: Witchshacks, Midas & more

Published: 21/Oct/2020 11:53

by David Purcell
Fortnitemares 2020 map changes
Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games have rolled out their spooky Fortnitemares update in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 and there’s a load of map changes to talk about. Here, we look through everything that’s changed in patch v14.40. 

The game is always in line for a wild update every Halloween and the same has happened this year. The dark forces of the battle royale world have come back from the shadows, all to celebrate the return of Midas – who disappeared earlier in the season.

Now, with the huge update on October 21 comes a shakeup for the game’s ever-changing map.

So, let’s run through everything you need to know for the next time you jump from the Battle Bus.

Fortnite Halloween update map changes

Witchshacks

Fortnite Witchshacks
These Witchshacks have some very useful items inside.

One of the first things players will notice is that a number of Witchshacks have been dotted around the island. These were found by leaker FortTory, soon after the patch rolled out.

You have to feel, just because of the nature of them and the fact brooms can be found inside, that these will soon become hotspots for players dropping in.

Midas return location

Midas POI fortnite
Also found by FortTory is this Midas location, which looks to be his return location.

This appears to be the place where Midas will rise once again, with candles lit in a circle and the throne sitting in the background.

Soon enough, we’ll get to see what happens here, but an interesting addition nonetheless.

The Ruins POI: Fortnitemares

The Ruins Fortnite
Here’s how it looks in-game.

The game’s middle point of interest has been given a spooky makeover, called The Ruins.

Surrounded by ghouls and who knows what, this could be one of the most dangerous places for members of the community moving forward.

Halloween decorations

Fortnite Halloween props
If entering haunted houses is your thing, Fortnite is definitely worth playing this Halloween.

Some players will have seen many of these prior to the update, but much of the settlements in Epic Games’ popular title are now filled with Halloween props on the inside and out.

Here, we can see huge spiders placed on buildings and webs, so get used to seeing that.

We’ll be updating this article with more map changes as we find them…

Fortnitemares trailer

Last, but not least, you can check out the official Fortnitemares trailer – showing off all of the new features.

It was posted to the Fortnite Twitter account on October 21, once the patch rolled out.

So, there you have it! A jam-packed update for players to sink their teeth into this October.

If you want to see more map changes that those stated in this article, you know what to do – jump into the action!