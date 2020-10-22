How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 challenges - Dexerto

Haven’t given up on that Fortnite Season 4 battle pass grind yet? If you’re still going hard for your Marvel skins, you’re in luck ⁠— there’s plenty of challenges to tackle in Week 9. They’re slightly different from weeks gone by too.

Fortnite Season 4 is slowly coming to an end. However, there’s still time to try and grind the battle pass to get some of those highly sought after Marvel skins.

Fortnite’s Season 4 Week 9 challenges have a distinctively spooky theme to them. After all, it comes after the launch of the Fortnitemares event on Patch v14.40, which has completely changed the game.

They aren’t that difficult though. Most of them involve the same challenges we’ve seen in other weeks ⁠— collect some materials, go from A to B on the map, and eliminate some players.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 9 challenges

Search Chests at Upstate New York (7)

Eliminations at Lazy Lake (3)

Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp

Catch fish at Heart Lake

Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles

Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than four minutes

Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle

There’s a lot of travelling to do and sights to see in the Week 9. You’ll need to hop in a boat to drive from The Fortilla to The Authority ⁠— but be careful of people camping the route for easy kills.

Once you’re finished on sea, you can choose to hop on land or fly into the air to complete the 20,000 meters task. This will take more than one game, so it might be worth working this in while you complete the others.

Things like the Upstate New York chests task, the Lazy Lake eliminations challenge, collect Metal at Slurpy Swamp, and Heart Lake fishing can be done off drop. However, be wary of other players with the same idea.

You’ll have until Oct. 29 to complete the Fortnite Week 9 challenges. Good luck!