 How to open chests in Upstate New York for Fortnite Week 10 challenges - Dexerto
How to open chests in Upstate New York for Fortnite Week 10 challenges

Published: 29/Oct/2020 14:26 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 14:29

by Matt Porter
Fortnite character opening a chest.
Epic Games

The tenth week of Fortnite’s Season 4 has arrived, and with a new set of weekly challenges comes one task that asks players to open chests in Upstate New York. While this may sound confusing, here’s everything you need to make this challenge simple. 

Fortnitemares has officially arrived, with Midas reappearing for the first time since his Device experiment backfired badly, flooding the entire island at the end of Season Two. Midas has regained control of The Agency, and his army of Shadow Henchmen are ready to cause chaos.

Of course, the overarching Season 4 storyline is all about superheroes, with Marvel characters invading the island. The evil Galactus is on his way, and heroes like Tony Stark, Dr. Doom, and Wolverine have made Fortnite their home as they prepare for battle.

With these characters, new POIs and locations have appeared, and to complete this specific challenge you’ll need to head to Upstate New York. While this may sound like a strange request, it actually exists as a landmark inside the game. If you aren’t sure where to find it though, we’ve got everything you need to complete this task.

Stark Industries POI in Fortnite Season 4.
Epic Games
Stark Industries arrived as a POI in Season 4, included inside Upstate New York.

Where to find Upstate New York in Fortnite Season 4

When Stark Industries arrived in Fortnite Season 4, you may have noticed that the POI is located inside what appears to be a massive bubble, which covers a large portion of the north-east corner of the island. It’s easy to spot, as the area is marked on the map for you, and the trees inside it are lovely shades of yellow and orange, compared to the normal green trees elsewhere.

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will know that Stark calls New York his home, with the Stark Industries tower planted in the middle of New York City. Even the Avengers base in later films is located in Upstate New York. It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise then that his location in Fortnite was originally planted in the state of New York, which has now been transported to the island.

Thankfully, once you know where Upstate New York is, it’s easy to complete this Week 10 challenge, as all you need to do is open seven chests inside this landmark. They don’t even have to be opened in the same match, so just pick them up as you see them and you’ll finish this task eventually. If you’re still not sure where to go, we’ve included an image below.

Map showing location of Upstate New York landmark.
Epic Games
Map showing the Upstate New York landmark in Fortnite.

It may take a couple of visits to Upstate New York to finish off this task, as there will be plenty of other people attempting it too. While Stark Industries has the most chests, it may be easier to head to some of the smaller buildings located in the zone, as they will be quieter and make you less likely to face enemies.

It’s well worth completing this task if you’re ranking up your Season 4 Battle Pass, as this offers a massive 25,000 XP reward, which will help you unlock new skins and cosmetic items.

Where to catch fish at Heart Lake for Fortnite’s Week 10 challenge

Published: 29/Oct/2020 13:55

by Daniel Cleary
Heart lake in fortnite
Epic Games

The tenth week of Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 4 challenges has arrived and one of the tasks requires you to catch fish at Heart Lake. Here’s what you’ll need to complete this challenge.

The Fortnitemares event is finally underway once again and Midas has returned to take control over the Agency, appearing for the first time in-game since he flooded the island with the Device event in Season 2.

Along with many of the new changes that have been added for the Halloween event, Epic Games has now also released the final week of challenges for players to tackle in-game.

Stark industries POI in fortnite
Epic Games
Players will need to go to the lake near Stark Industries for Week 10.

Fortnite players can expect to see plenty of straightforward tasks in Week 10, similar to ones that we have had in previous weeks, but there is one challenge that can be quite frustrating to complete if you don’t know where to go.

While some of the tasks are based around gathering materials or searching chests around the map, Epic have added one which requires you to Catch fish at Heart Lake, a new unnamed location that can be tricky to find.

Here’s what you’ll need to find Heart Lake and complete the weekly fishing challenge.

How to Catch Fish at Heart Lake in Fortnite

  1. Find and loot a Fishing Rod or Harpoon Gun in Fortnite.
  2. Make your way to the lake near the new Stark Industries POI, in Upstate New York.
  3. Catch a fish from the lake using the Fishing Rod or Harpoon.
  4. Repeat this process until you have caught the three fish needed to complete the task.
Fortnite location in map season 4
Epic Games
Heart Lake location in Fortnite.

So, there you have it, once you catch all three fish you should be rewarded with XP to help you complete the Season 4 battle pass. You can also find the rest of the Week 10 tasks on our challenge hub.

Although this is meant to be the final set of challenges, with Fortnite’s v14.50 update on the way next week, it is possible that even more challenges will be added before the season ends.