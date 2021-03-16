Activision exec responds to rumors that Warzone will get live events like Fortnite - Dexerto

Activision Blizzard CRO Brandon Snow has responded to the neverending rumors of Fortnite-like live events coming to Warzone.

In the eyes of many, Epic Games’ battle royale phenomenon Fortnite paved the way for the future of gaming. One big factor in that was the live events that brought in new seasons, with players able to drop in on the island and watch the map fall apart.

This has also been bolstered by live concerts from the likes of Marshmello and Travis Scott, making Fortnite as much a social and entertainment platform as it is a video game.

For a long time, players have been wanting to see the same from Warzone, but not to much avail. Now, we’ve got a little more clarity on the situation.

In an interview with Inverse, Activision Blizzard’s Chief Revenue Officer Brandon Snow was asked about the possibility of live events hitting Verdansk.

As well as discussing the idea of Warzone as an esport, here’s what Snow had to say about live events possibly coming to the game: “We certainly see Warzone as a very large ecosystem that can continue to engage players and provide places and spaces for people to gather.”

He continued: “In the upcoming seasons, you’re going to see some really cool new stuff that Warzone has never done before. It’ll be really exciting and done in a Call of Duty way.”

While this isn’t strictly a direct answer to the question, Snow did go on to say that “Only Warzone could do things that we have planned in upcoming seasons.” Although it doesn’t promise live events, this certainly points towards something exciting coming to the game.

There could be far more development for Warzone down the line, too, with Snow saying they “see an opportunity for Warzone to play a part of our esports product… We plan to bring that to the table pretty soon.”

While Snow is remaining tight-lipped on the future of Warzone and the possibility of live events within the game, there definitely seems to be a lot for players to look forward to.