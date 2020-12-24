Logo
How to dance at a Tomato Shrine for Fortnite Week 4 challenge

Published: 24/Dec/2020 13:45

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Pizza Pit dance challenge
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s Season 5, Week 4 challenges will require you to dance at a Tomato Shrine near the Pizza Pit restaurant or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck. Here’s where to find them.

Epic Games redesigned and relocated several Points of Interest with Fortnite’s map refresh in Season 5, and many of them have been essential to completing quests and challenges.

The game’s Season 5, Week 4 challenges have a focus on tomatoes, which means players will be heading towards two Points of Interest, Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pit and Pizza Pete’s Food Truck.

Aside from the usual elimination and destruction-based challenges, there are two very specific challenges you’ll need to complete: Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm, and ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck.

Where to find Tomato Shrines in Fortnite

Fortnite Pizza Pete Food Truck location
Epic Games
Pizza Pit and Pizza Pete’s Food Truck locations on the Fortnite map.

Tomato Shrines will be available to find near either Pizza Pit or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck. Not sure where they are on the map? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve got you covered.

The Pizza Pit restaurant can be found at the top right of the sandy area that covers the center of the map, just northeast of Colossal Coliseum. There’s plenty of loot, and Tomato Head is also located here, handing out bounties just like other NPCs.

To find Pizza Pete’s Food Truck, you’ll need to head to the bottom of the map, west of Misty Meadows and southeast of Slurpy Swamp. There’s not much in the way of loot here, so you might want to stock up on weapons elsewhere first.

Pizza Pit Food Truck Fortnite
Epic Games
You’ll need to visit Pizza Pete’s Food Truck for Fortnite’s Week 4 challenges.

How to ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine

To complete this challenge, you’ll need to travel to Pizza Pit or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck, set a Tomato Shrine on fire, and dance next to it.

Follow these steps to complete the challenge:

  1. Travel to either Pizza Pit or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck.
  2. Find the nearby Tomato Shrine.
  3. Set it on fire using a Firefly Jar or a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun.
  4. Use a dancing emote next to the burning Tomato Shrine.

Once you’ve finished this challenge, you’ll want to make sure you’ve also finished the rest of the Week 4 challenges to get your hands on all the XP you can unlock.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 news, guides and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges

Published: 24/Dec/2020 2:44 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 2:58

by Andrew Amos
Pizza Pit in Fortnite Season 5
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

A new week, a new set of challenges for Fortnite Season 5. The season continues to crank on, and there’s plenty of XP on offer to help you complete your battle pass for all those sweet rewards.

The battle pass grind in Fortnite continues in Season 5. With all the new crossover content, it’s easy to see why this season is yet again worth another chunk of your time to complete.

If you’re struggling to get through it all, or if you just want another hit of XP to reach that elusive next tier, we’ve got you covered with the newest set of challenges in Week 4.

Tilted Towers, now blended with Salty Springs, was spotted in the Fortnite Season 5 battle pass trailer.
Epic Games
Want the new crossover skins in the battle pass? Better start grinding.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges

The weekly challenges in Season 5 are pretty straightforward for the most part. The quests don’t expire, and can usually be pulled off in a game or two. This is especially true for Week 4.

All you need to do is get some eliminations ⁠— one up close, one while low on health, and one while fully medded up. Then, you need to hit some boxes and enemies with your pickaxe, and finally go get some tomatoes and dance.

This means dropping near Pizza Pit could be the way to go. If things fall in your favor, you could have all the challenges completed within a couple of minutes. Each of these will give you 20,000 XP ⁠— 140,000 all up ⁠— so it’s definitely worth doing.

  • Eliminations within 5m (1)
  • Eliminations while below 50 health (1)
  • Eliminations at full health and shields (1)
  • Destroy enemy structures with a pickaxe (10)
  • Damage opponents with a pickaxe (100)
  • Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm
  • Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck

Plus, there’s also the timed challenge you have to worry about. Thankfully, it’s not the hardest of them. All you have to do is build up and deal damage from above.

  • Damage from above: 4,000 / 8,000 / 12,000 / 16,000 / 20,000
Operation Snowmando Fortnite
Epic Games
Don’t forget your Operation Snowmando challenges too!

This will take you quite a few games to do, but if you jump into some Team Rumbles, you can blaze through them pretty quickly. Each stage of this timed challenge is worth 22,000 XP, for a grand total of 110,000. That makes all of Week 4’s missions worth 250,000 XP.

You have until December 30 to complete the timed challenge, so good luck!