How to dance at a Tomato Shrine for Fortnite Week 4 challenge

Fortnite’s Season 5, Week 4 challenges will require you to dance at a Tomato Shrine near the Pizza Pit restaurant or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck. Here’s where to find them.

Epic Games redesigned and relocated several Points of Interest with Fortnite’s map refresh in Season 5, and many of them have been essential to completing quests and challenges.

The game’s Season 5, Week 4 challenges have a focus on tomatoes, which means players will be heading towards two Points of Interest, Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pit and Pizza Pete’s Food Truck.

Aside from the usual elimination and destruction-based challenges, there are two very specific challenges you’ll need to complete: Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm, and ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck.

Where to find Tomato Shrines in Fortnite

Tomato Shrines will be available to find near either Pizza Pit or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck. Not sure where they are on the map? Well, you’re in luck, as we’ve got you covered.

The Pizza Pit restaurant can be found at the top right of the sandy area that covers the center of the map, just northeast of Colossal Coliseum. There’s plenty of loot, and Tomato Head is also located here, handing out bounties just like other NPCs.

To find Pizza Pete’s Food Truck, you’ll need to head to the bottom of the map, west of Misty Meadows and southeast of Slurpy Swamp. There’s not much in the way of loot here, so you might want to stock up on weapons elsewhere first.

How to ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine

To complete this challenge, you’ll need to travel to Pizza Pit or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck, set a Tomato Shrine on fire, and dance next to it.

Follow these steps to complete the challenge:

Travel to either Pizza Pit or Pizza Pete’s Food Truck. Find the nearby Tomato Shrine. Set it on fire using a Firefly Jar or a Dragon’s Breath Shotgun. Use a dancing emote next to the burning Tomato Shrine.

Once you’ve finished this challenge, you’ll want to make sure you’ve also finished the rest of the Week 4 challenges to get your hands on all the XP you can unlock.

For the latest Fortnite Season 5 news, guides and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.