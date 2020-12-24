 How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges

Published: 24/Dec/2020 2:44 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 2:58

by Andrew Amos
Pizza Pit in Fortnite Season 5
Fortnite Season 5

A new week, a new set of challenges for Fortnite Season 5. The season continues to crank on, and there’s plenty of XP on offer to help you complete your battle pass for all those sweet rewards.

The battle pass grind in Fortnite continues in Season 5. With all the new crossover content, it’s easy to see why this season is yet again worth another chunk of your time to complete.

If you’re struggling to get through it all, or if you just want another hit of XP to reach that elusive next tier, we’ve got you covered with the newest set of challenges in Week 4.

Tilted Towers, now blended with Salty Springs, was spotted in the Fortnite Season 5 battle pass trailer.
Want the new crossover skins in the battle pass? Better start grinding.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges

The weekly challenges in Season 5 are pretty straightforward for the most part. The quests don’t expire, and can usually be pulled off in a game or two. This is especially true for Week 4.

All you need to do is get some eliminations ⁠— one up close, one while low on health, and one while fully medded up. Then, you need to hit some boxes and enemies with your pickaxe, and finally go get some tomatoes and dance.

This means dropping near Pizza Pit could be the way to go. If things fall in your favor, you could have all the challenges completed within a couple of minutes. Each of these will give you 20,000 XP ⁠— 140,000 all up ⁠— so it’s definitely worth doing.

  • Eliminations within 5m (1)
  • Eliminations while below 50 health (1)
  • Eliminations at full health and shields (1)
  • Destroy enemy structures with a pickaxe (10)
  • Damage opponents with a pickaxe (100)
  • Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm
  • Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck

Plus, there’s also the timed challenge you have to worry about. Thankfully, it’s not the hardest of them. All you have to do is build up and deal damage from above.

  • Damage from above: 4,000 / 8,000 / 12,000 / 16,000 / 20,000
Operation Snowmando Fortnite
Don’t forget your Operation Snowmando challenges too!

This will take you quite a few games to do, but if you jump into some Team Rumbles, you can blaze through them pretty quickly. Each stage of this timed challenge is worth 22,000 XP, for a grand total of 110,000. That makes all of Week 4’s missions worth 250,000 XP.

You have until December 30 to complete the timed challenge, so good luck!

Fortnite

Where to find all Snowmando Outpost locations in Fortnite

Published: 23/Dec/2020 16:16

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

You’ll need to visit all five Snowmando Outposts if you want to complete the Operation Snowdown quests in Fortnite. Here’s where you can find them.

Fortnite’s winter update, Operation Snowdown, brought with it a number of exciting new additions for players to enjoy including snow covering parts of the map, several weapons including The Big Chill and Dragon’s Breath Sniper, and new NPCs to meet.

There are also several Snowdown quests to take on, which will bag you some pretty sweet rewards along the way. If you manage to complete them all, you’ll get two new skins: the Frost Squad outfit and Snowmando himself.

One of these quests requires you to visit every Snowmando Outpost on the map, and another requires you to open five chests at Snowmando Outposts. You can save time by completing both of these quests simultaneously.

Where to find snowman outposts in Fortnite

Snowmando Outpost locations on Fortnite map
Epic Games
Snowmando Outpost locations on the Fortnite map.

There are a total of five Snowmando Outposts to visit on The Island. You can see their locations on the map above, and there’s a list below:

  1. West of the Log Jam building, which is just south of Holly Hedges.
  2. Overlooking Hydro 16, southeast of Weeping Woods.
  3. On the snow-covered mountains southeast of Catty Corner.
  4. Along the coast southeast of Stormy Stacks.
  5. This one is just west of Pleasant Park.

You could choose to simply land at a new outpost each time you play, but if you’re feeling impatient, you might be able to visit them all in one match with the help of another new Operation Snowdown addition: the X-4 Stormwing.

Yes, planes are back for Operation Snowdown. Even better, a few of them can be found waiting outside every Snowmando Outpost, meaning you’ll pretty much always have access to one if you land near an outpost at the beginning of the game.

Snowmando Outpost Catty Corner Fortnite
Epic Games
This Snowmando Outpost can be found in the mountains southeast of Catty Corner.

Our best advice to complete this challenge is to land at the nearest outpost to the Battle Bus’ flight path as quickly as possible, grab yourself a plane, then make your way to the other four outposts using the map above.

If you pay attention to the outposts that will be engulfed by the storm first and visit them in order, you might even be able to tick off all five outposts in one match, swapping planes when you run out of fuel.

The reward for visiting each Snowmando Outpost is the uncommon Frost In Action loading screen, and the reward for opening five chests at Snowmando Outposts is the rare Shield Surprise back bling.

Remember, if you manage to complete nine Operation Snowdown quests, you’ll get the Snowmando skin, and if you complete all 12 of them, you’ll get the Frost Squad skin.