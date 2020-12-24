How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges - Dexerto

A new week, a new set of challenges for Fortnite Season 5. The season continues to crank on, and there’s plenty of XP on offer to help you complete your battle pass for all those sweet rewards.

The battle pass grind in Fortnite continues in Season 5. With all the new crossover content, it’s easy to see why this season is yet again worth another chunk of your time to complete.

If you’re struggling to get through it all, or if you just want another hit of XP to reach that elusive next tier, we’ve got you covered with the newest set of challenges in Week 4.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 challenges

The weekly challenges in Season 5 are pretty straightforward for the most part. The quests don’t expire, and can usually be pulled off in a game or two. This is especially true for Week 4.

All you need to do is get some eliminations ⁠— one up close, one while low on health, and one while fully medded up. Then, you need to hit some boxes and enemies with your pickaxe, and finally go get some tomatoes and dance.

This means dropping near Pizza Pit could be the way to go. If things fall in your favor, you could have all the challenges completed within a couple of minutes. Each of these will give you 20,000 XP ⁠— 140,000 all up ⁠— so it’s definitely worth doing.

Eliminations within 5m (1)

Eliminations while below 50 health (1)

Eliminations at full health and shields (1)

Destroy enemy structures with a pickaxe (10)

Damage opponents with a pickaxe (100)

Collect a tomato basket from a nearby farm

Ignite and dance at a Tomato Shrine near Pizza Pit or Pizza Food Truck

Plus, there’s also the timed challenge you have to worry about. Thankfully, it’s not the hardest of them. All you have to do is build up and deal damage from above.

Damage from above: 4,000 / 8,000 / 12,000 / 16,000 / 20,000

This will take you quite a few games to do, but if you jump into some Team Rumbles, you can blaze through them pretty quickly. Each stage of this timed challenge is worth 22,000 XP, for a grand total of 110,000. That makes all of Week 4’s missions worth 250,000 XP.

You have until December 30 to complete the timed challenge, so good luck!