Fortnite launches over 1,200 LEGO skins for Chapter 5 Season 1

Epic Games announced the introduction of new LEGO skins into Fortnite, allowing players to use alternate LEGO versions for over 1,200 outfits.

Fortnite had introduced many skins in the past, collaborating with massively popular movies and TV shows, like Dragon Ball, Jujustu Kaisen, and most recently Family Guy.

With Chapter 5 Season 1 Epic Games announced they have been working hard to bring new LEGO-themed skins to the game, but they have now officially said that there will be over 1,200 “LEGO-style” alternative outfits for players to use on skins.

Fortnite wows players with over 1,200 LEGO-Style skins

Epic Games revealed that on December, 7, LEGO Fortnite would be launching with an “all-new survival crafting adventure” and “1,200 Outfits now have a LEGO® Style in addition to their regular Fortnite Style!“

Images of the Minifigure icons for the skins have also been teased, and players are now eagerly anticipating the release.

“Love them,” one player said in a response to the post.

“Take all my money,” another Fortnite fan agreed, and the community pretty unanimously agreed that the skins looked “great.”

While you're waiting for the release of the Fortnite LEGO skins, you might want to check out our guide on how to get the new Victory Umbrella, or other helpful guides which are linked below:

