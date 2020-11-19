 How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 13 XP Xtravaganza challenges - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 13 XP Xtravaganza challenges

Published: 19/Nov/2020 4:54

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Season 4 gameplay
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

With Fortnite Season 4 winding down, there’s only a few days left to get some last-minute experience and round out the Battle Pass before it disappears. Here are the latest challenges for some quick boosts.

Season 4 of Epic’s popular Battle Royale has been one for the ages. Marvel’s long list of iconic heroes and villains completely took over the experience. From cosmetics in the Battle Pass to exclusive unlocks at even higher levels, all of the top rewards have been Marvel-themed.

If you’ve been coasting over the past 12 weeks but desperately want to level up before the season ends, you’re in luck. Fortnite has introduced another set of weekly challenges to massively bump your XP gains in no time at all.

Whether you’re a veteran player or a total newcomer, these tasks couldn’t be simpler. They won’t take you long to get through either, so here’s a quick rundown on everything you need to do this week.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Searching chests is the simplest way to earn bonus XP this week in Fortnite.

The first thing you’ll want to prioritize when dropping in this week, is finding an SMG. Once you’ve got your hands on the fast-firing weapon, you’ll be able to tick off multiple challenges all at once.

Dealing damage, eliminating AI enemies, and taking down opponents can all be done with an SMG in hand to make things that much more efficient. 20 kills are required in total, so if you’re playing smart, this should only take a night of playing to get done.

As you push through lobbies, keep an eye out for chests as you normally would. Opening chests and various supply drops will also come in handy for the XP challenges. You’ll be awarded handsomely just for keeping the basic fundamentals of Fortnight in mind.

Perhaps the only truly unique task is to dance on all five colored bridges in the same lobby. It’s not going to be the simplest challenge as you’ll likely need a few vehicles on your journey. However, this can be done in Team Rumble, instead of the standard battle royale playlists. The full list of challenges in Week 13 can be found below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 13 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

  • Deal damage with SMGs (1,000/2,500/5,000)
  • Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers (10/25/50)
  • Search Chests/Ammo Boxes/Supply Drops (10 each)
  • Collect materials (1,000/1,500/2,000)
  • Dance on all five colored bridges in a single match
  • Eliminate opponents (20)
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Equip your best dancing emote to get some extra XP.

Other than the dancing, everything here should be relatively straightforward. Once you’ve got them all knocked out for the week, you’ll have to keep playing regular matches and hunt down XP coins for any final boosts.

You’ve only got a few days left to go in Season 4 too. As we look ahead, here’s an overview of what we already know about Season 5.

Fortnite

Fortnite Houseparty: How to use new video chat feature & get free Wrap

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:36 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 18:47

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/Houseparty

Share

With Fortnite’s brand new update, Epic Games has added integration with Houseparty, which allows players to video chat while playing the hit battle royale game. You’ll even be able to unlock a special wrap for your weapons.

Fortnite Season 4 is almost on its way out, with it set to end at the tailend of November. Despite this, Epic Games still has a few cards up their sleeves for players before Chapter 5 starts. One of these new features is the implementation of Houseparty, a service that allows players to communicate with each other.

Added in the v14.60 update, the new Houseparty feature will be available for Fortnite players to start using on November 18, according to Epic Games’ blog post. But how does it work and how can players set it up? Here’s everything you need to know about the brand new feature in the popular battle royale game so that you can be ready when it goes live in-game.

What is Fortnite x Houseparty?

Epic Games/Houseparty
Players will soon be able to use the Houseparty video app within Fortnite.

According to the company themselves, Houseparty is a social media app that allows eight people to video chat at one time. Think of something like Zoom, FaceTime, or Google Hangouts, but only for eight people. Players can add friends and invite them into private video chats.

For the Fortnite implementation, players will need Houseparty installed on their iOS or Android device in order to properly frame the camera on your face. That being said, the chat will appear on the side of your Fortnite game while you’re playing.

Unfortunately, the Houseparty implementation will only be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC for the time being, so if you’re on Xbox or Switch, you’re out of luck for now.

Fortnite x Houseparty in-game reward

Players who link their Houseparty account with their Epic account will be rewarded with a free in-game Rainbow Fog wrap, which can be used on any weapon in Fortnite. The wrap itself is pretty cool to look at and seems to be at least partially inspired by Houseparty’s hot pink and yellow color combination.

Because the app is only available on PlayStation devices and PC, players on other systems have another way to get their hands on the Rainbow Fog wrap.

According to Epic, from November 20 and November 26, players who play five Fortnite matches with friends will receive the wrap by December 4, 2020. It’s unclear if this method is available for PC and PlayStation players as well.

Fortnite x Houseparty account link instructions

Linking your two accounts is a bit of a pain. Between downloading apps and signing up for services you more than likely don’t have accounts for, it’s hassle in order to use this new service. That being said, it may be worth it to those who want a new way to chat with their friends or if you simply want the new weapon wrap.

  1. Download Houseparty on your iOS or Android device and create an account.
  2. In the app, link your Epic Games account with your Houseparty account using the in-app prompts.
  3. You’re two accounts should then be linked and video calls will show up on screen the next time you start up Fortnite on your PC or PlayStation device.

All in all, it seems like a great feature for those who want a new way to chat with their friends. Here’s hoping that Epic implements more services like this in the future.