How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 13 XP Xtravaganza challenges - Dexerto

With Fortnite Season 4 winding down, there’s only a few days left to get some last-minute experience and round out the Battle Pass before it disappears. Here are the latest challenges for some quick boosts.

Season 4 of Epic’s popular Battle Royale has been one for the ages. Marvel’s long list of iconic heroes and villains completely took over the experience. From cosmetics in the Battle Pass to exclusive unlocks at even higher levels, all of the top rewards have been Marvel-themed.

If you’ve been coasting over the past 12 weeks but desperately want to level up before the season ends, you’re in luck. Fortnite has introduced another set of weekly challenges to massively bump your XP gains in no time at all.

Whether you’re a veteran player or a total newcomer, these tasks couldn’t be simpler. They won’t take you long to get through either, so here’s a quick rundown on everything you need to do this week.

The first thing you’ll want to prioritize when dropping in this week, is finding an SMG. Once you’ve got your hands on the fast-firing weapon, you’ll be able to tick off multiple challenges all at once.

Dealing damage, eliminating AI enemies, and taking down opponents can all be done with an SMG in hand to make things that much more efficient. 20 kills are required in total, so if you’re playing smart, this should only take a night of playing to get done.

As you push through lobbies, keep an eye out for chests as you normally would. Opening chests and various supply drops will also come in handy for the XP challenges. You’ll be awarded handsomely just for keeping the basic fundamentals of Fortnight in mind.

Perhaps the only truly unique task is to dance on all five colored bridges in the same lobby. It’s not going to be the simplest challenge as you’ll likely need a few vehicles on your journey. However, this can be done in Team Rumble, instead of the standard battle royale playlists. The full list of challenges in Week 13 can be found below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 13 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

Deal damage with SMGs (1,000/2,500/5,000)

Eliminate Stark Robots, Gatherers, or Gorgers (10/25/50)

Search Chests/Ammo Boxes/Supply Drops (10 each)

Collect materials (1,000/1,500/2,000)

Dance on all five colored bridges in a single match

Eliminate opponents (20)

Other than the dancing, everything here should be relatively straightforward. Once you’ve got them all knocked out for the week, you’ll have to keep playing regular matches and hunt down XP coins for any final boosts.

You’ve only got a few days left to go in Season 4 too. As we look ahead, here’s an overview of what we already know about Season 5.