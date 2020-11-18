 Will Fortnite return to iOS in Season 5? Epic launches new Apple lawsuit - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Will Fortnite return to iOS in Season 5? Epic launches new Apple lawsuit

Published: 18/Nov/2020 2:47 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 3:45

by Andrew Amos
Epic Games

Share

Apple

Fortnite could be making a return to iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices in 2020, just in time for Season 5. Epic has launched a new lawsuit against Apple in Australia in the hopes of getting the game put back on the Apple App Store before Christmas.

Epic and Apple’s feud over Fortnite and in-app purchases has now spilled across international borders. While initial lawsuits were lodged in the United States back in August 2020, Epic has now filed a new case in Australia.

It comes in a late bid to see Fortnite return to the Apple App Store in Season 5, which launches on December 4, as well as before the big Christmas boom.

Epic filed the Australian lawsuit against Apple on November 18. The Fortnite developer alleges “Apple’s conduct in its App Store is a misuse of market power,” and by doing so, the App Store operator is breaching Australian Consumer Law.

“This is much bigger than Epic versus Apple – it goes to the heart of whether consumers and creators can do business together directly on mobile platforms or are forced to use monopoly channels against wishes and interests,” Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in a press release.

The Australian Consumer Law states that corporations with substantial power in a market “must not engage in conduct…substantially lessening competition.” It also states that companies can’t engage in “exclusive dealing,” effectively stopping monopolies in the market.

Epic alleges the Apple App Store has imposed “an absolute monopoly on distribution,” crippling the market.

Apple is yet to respond to the Australian lawsuit.

Fortnite on iPhone
Epic Games
Fortnite could return to iOS devices in Season 5 if the Australian lawsuit is successful.

What does this Epic v Apple lawsuit mean for Fortnite players?

The lawsuit lodged in the Federal Court of Australia could mean Fortnite players on iOS devices might be greeted with an early return to the game.

With less than two weeks out from Fortnite Season 5, it’s unlikely Epic and Apple will be able to resolve the dispute before the start of the season. However, a mid-season return before the end of 2020 or nearing the start of 2021 is still on the cards.

While the lawsuit was lodged in Australia, it’s likely the judgment will have an impact on the global market. No matter where you play Fortnite from, you could be able to jump back on your iPhone or iPad and start again very soon.

Fortnite

Fortnite update 14.60: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 18/Nov/2020 1:30 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 3:46

by Isaac McIntyre
Venom dives towards a Fortnite patch 14.60 logo.
Epic Games / Marvel Comics

Share

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite developers Epic Games have now confirmed the last Season 4 update, patch 14.60, will be arriving this week. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nov. 18 update, including patch notes, downtime details, and more.

This week should bring the final Fortnite update of Season 4; one focused on the impending arrival of Marvel supervillain Galactus, and the long-teased ‘Nexus War’ finale.

Epic Games has finally announced the new update, and we’ve got a pretty good idea of everything coming in patch v14.60 ⁠— starting with when the next Fortnite update will actually be deployed onto the battle royale’s live servers.

When is the Fortnite 14.60 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.60 update for Wednesday, November 18. Downtime will begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

The patch was originally leaked early thanks to @FortniteCompetitive, who announced the Venom Cup was delayed “due to the 14.60 patch.” While the competitive account didn’t mention dates, the fact the tournament has been delayed spoke volumes.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v14.60 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 4 update.

Funnily enough, some Xbox players have already reported the patch arriving early too; updates around 3GB in size are already available. Epic confirmed they had “unexpectedly deployed [14.60] early” on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Fortnite 14.60 early patch notes

Venom debuts in Fortnite

Epic has saved “the most menacing for last” in their Marvel season ⁠— Spider-Man’s terrifying arch-nemesis, Venom; the hulking symbiote is finally set to arrive in update 14.60.

Just like some of the past few Marvel hero unlocks, including blind crime-fighter Daredevil, the Venom skin and emotes will be available for players who win the Marvel Knockout events hosted through the final weeks of Fortnite Season 4.

If you rank highly in these events, you’ll be given the Venom skin, as well as a “We Are Venom” emote, a Symbiote Slasher Pickaxe, and the Tendril Tote Back Bling.

Galactus set to finally arrive

With Fortnite patch 14.60 being the last update before the end of Season 4, that can only mean one thing; Galactus is finally going to arrive, and kick-start the Nexus War.

Dexerto is expecting to see plenty of Galactus and Nexus War assets and elements added to Fortnite this patch. This will either be in-game ⁠— depending on how early Epic wants to add a few teasers ⁠— or in the code ahead of Season 4’s big day.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is expected to end on Thursday, December 3.

Season-end events usually take place on the weekend, with Saturday the most likely. That means we should see the Galactus event happen on Nov. 28.

Galactus and Marvel hereos in fortnite
Epic Games
Galactus should finally step foot on Fortnite island in Season 4’s last update.

Creative Hub expands

Epic has added a new set of matchmaking portals in the Creative Hub, “powered by the community.” These portals will showcase Combat, Variety Games, and Practice matches, all of which have been made by fans in the Creative builder.

The portals will be ranked by popularity, and determined by Fortnite votes.

Epic have confirmed they’re also adding a new Creative LTM, which will cycle through a big playlist of the top community-made game modes. These will update every few days. Epic will choose them from a player-made map pool.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 12 XP Xtravaganza
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 4, and the game’s Marvel theme, will end in December with update 14.60.

Fortnite 14.60 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch actually only has a few fixes included but will cover the battle royale, Creative mode, and even Save the World.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v14.60:

General

  • Disabled voice chat cannot be re-enabled on Xbox Series X/S.
  • ‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Battle Royale

  • Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb disabled in competitive playlists.

Creative Mode

  • Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round.

Save the World

  • Wild West Llama not granting Steampunk weapon.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.60 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.