How to get free Black Widow skin bundle in Fortnite - Dexerto

How to get free Black Widow skin bundle in Fortnite

Published: 9/Nov/2020 17:39 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 17:51

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Avengers black widow skin
Epic Games

Continuing its lengthy partnership with Marvel, which has seen a number of top superheroes arrive in the game, Fortnite has hinted that Black Widow will be the next character to get a cosmetic bundle — and players might be able to get it for free, too.

In the past, we’ve seen a number of popular Marvel characters arrive in the game including the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Groot, Storm, and many more.

While fans had been expecting Venom to be next on the scene, Epic Games have thrown a curve ball, by hinting that the next character will be Black Widow on their Twitter account.

Now, Black Widow has actually had a skin in Fortnite before. She appeared in the Fortnite x Avengers Endgame crossover event in April 2019, so many players will have bought and used the skin in the past.

However, if new leaks are to be believed, the new skin could actually be a variant of the old one, bringing a new spin to Black Widow cosmetics.

As detailed by popular dataminer iFireMonkey, the skin is “Black Widow (Snow Suit)” — likely meaning we’re getting a winter variation ahead of the Black Widow film’s stated May 2021 release date — letting fans buy into the hype ahead of time.

Not only that, but it will apparently feature in an upcoming Marvel Knockout duo tournament, from which players will be able to win the Black Widow bundle completely free.

How to get the Black Widow skin bundle for free

To earn the Black Widow cosmetics bundle for free, you’ll have to get practicing and take part in the upcoming Marvel Knockout tournament. This is expected to take place on Wednesday, November 11 according to iFireMonkey’s tweet.

If you and your duo place well in your region, you’ll get the bundle for free. Here’s the breakdown of where you need to place to win it:

  • Europe: 1st – 800th
  • NA East: 1st – 500th
  • NA West: 1st – 200th
  • Brazil: 1st – 200th
  • Asia: 1st – 100th
  • Oceania: 1st – 100th
  • Middle East: 1st – 100th

So, there it is: you don’t even need to win the tournaments to earn the skin, if this leak is to be believed. That said, the competition will be stiff, so you’ll want to give it your all either way.

