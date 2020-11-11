Fortnite Last Laugh trailer hints Joker might bring back C4s - Dexerto

Fortnite’s Last Laugh Bundle trailer finally dropped, but although it shows off some incredible DC Skins including Joker, Midas, and Poison Ivy, it’s also got fans wondering whether C4s might be coming back to the game.

Epic Games announced Fortnite’s Last Laugh Skin Bundle several months ago. However, a lot of time has passed since then, and fans were left wondering when it would be added to the game.

Fortunately, Epic Games has finally broken their silence once again and released an official trailer on November 10. It showed off some incredible DC Skins including Midas, Poison Ivy, and of course, Joker.

The skins have drawn a lot of attention and praise. However, something else that featured in the trailer has sparked even more excitement; in addition to cackling maniacally and clowning around, Joker wreaks havoc with C4s.

C4s have been a divisive topic among Fortnite players for many years. Some players think they’re a great way to deal with opponents who camp and turtle, especially in competitive modes. However, others believe they’re a little too overpowered.

Epic Games has added and removed multiple times, which only added more fuel to the fire. They’ve even tried nerfing it by making players only find one at a time. But in the end, they decided to remove them from the game, and it’s been that way ever since.

Now, in yet another turn of events, it looks like C4s are back in business, at least for a while. It’s hard to find a more fitting weapon for Joker to use. If they were going to bring it back for any character, it had to be him.

Keep in mind, though, that it’s all speculation about the C4s until Epic Games makes an official announcement.

For all we know, Joker using them in the trailer might not mean anything other than a way to make the announcement more comical.

Either way, the Last Laugh Bundle is locked in and ready to go. Joker, Midas, and Poison Ivy skins will hit the Item Shop later on in the week. If you want to get your hands on them, don’t forget. Otherwise, you might miss out.