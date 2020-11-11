 Fortnite Last Laugh trailer hints Joker might bring back C4s - Dexerto
Fortnite Last Laugh trailer hints Joker might bring back C4s

Published: 11/Nov/2020 3:51

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle C4
Epic Games / DC Comics

Fortnite’s Last Laugh Bundle trailer finally dropped, but although it shows off some incredible DC Skins including Joker, Midas, and Poison Ivy, it’s also got fans wondering whether C4s might be coming back to the game.

 

Epic Games announced Fortnite’s Last Laugh Skin Bundle several months ago. However, a lot of time has passed since then, and fans were left wondering when it would be added to the game.

Fortunately, Epic Games has finally broken their silence once again and released an official trailer on November 10. It showed off some incredible DC Skins including Midas, Poison Ivy, and of course, Joker.

The skins have drawn a lot of attention and praise. However, something else that featured in the trailer has sparked even more excitement; in addition to cackling maniacally and clowning around, Joker wreaks havoc with C4s.

C4s have been a divisive topic among Fortnite players for many years. Some players think they’re a great way to deal with opponents who camp and turtle, especially in competitive modes. However, others believe they’re a little too overpowered.  

Epic Games has added and removed multiple times, which only added more fuel to the fire. They’ve even tried nerfing it by making players only find one at a time. But in the end, they decided to remove them from the game, and it’s been that way ever since.

Now, in yet another turn of events, it looks like C4s are back in business, at least for a while. It’s hard to find a more fitting weapon for Joker to use. If they were going to bring it back for any character, it had to be him.

Fortnite Last Laugh Bundle C4
Epic Games
Like in most games, C4s in Fortnite can be exploded using a remote.

Keep in mind, though, that it’s all speculation about the C4s until Epic Games makes an official announcement.

For all we know, Joker using them in the trailer might not mean anything other than a way to make the announcement more comical.

Either way, the Last Laugh Bundle is locked in and ready to go. Joker, Midas, and Poison Ivy skins will hit the Item Shop later on in the week. If you want to get your hands on them, don’t forget. Otherwise, you might miss out.

How to get free Black Widow skin bundle in Fortnite

Published: 10/Nov/2020 15:31 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 15:33

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Black Widow revealed snow suit
Epic Games

Continuing its lengthy partnership with Marvel, which has seen a number of top superheroes arrive in the game, Fortnite has revealed that Black Widow will be the next character to get a cosmetic bundle — and players can get it for free, too.

In the past, we’ve seen a number of popular Marvel characters arrive in the game including the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Groot, Storm, and many more.

While fans had been expecting Venom to be next on the scene, Epic Games have thrown a curve ball, by revealing that the next character will be Black Widow.

Fortnite marvel characters
Epic Games
There are a number of popular Marvel characters in Fortnite already.

Now, Black Widow has actually had a skin in Fortnite before. She appeared in the Fortnite x Avengers Endgame crossover event in April 2019, so many players will have bought and used the skin in the past.

However, the new skin is actually be a variant of the old one, bringing a new spin to Black Widow cosmetics.

As revealed by Epic Games, the skin is “Black Widow (Snow Suit)” — giving players a winter variation of the character as we approach the holiday season.

Not only that, but it will feature in an upcoming Marvel Knockout duo tournament, from which players will be able to win the Black Widow bundle completely free.

Black Widow Cup snow suit cosmetics bundle
Epic Games
The Black Widow Cup gives players the opportunity to win the skin completely free.

How to get the Black Widow skin bundle for free

To earn the Black Widow cosmetics bundle for free, you’ll have to get practicing and take part in the upcoming Marvel Knockout tournament. This will take place on Wednesday, November 11.

If you and your duo place well in your region, you’ll get the bundle for free. Here’s the breakdown of where you need to place to win it:

  • Europe: 1st – 800th
  • NA East: 1st – 500th
  • NA West: 1st – 200th
  • Brazil: 1st – 200th
  • Asia: 1st – 100th
  • Oceania: 1st – 100th
  • Middle East: 1st – 100th

So, there it is: you don’t even need to win the tournaments to earn the skin. That said, the competition will be stiff, so you’ll want to give it your all either way.