How to get Jack Sparrow’s Ship Glider for free in Fortnite

The new Pirates of the Caribbean collab brings themed quests and cosmetics in Fortnite, which includes a free Jack Sparrow’s Ship Glider.

Disney’s blockbuster movie franchise Pirates of the Caribbean and Fortnite have teamed up to bring players a Cursed Sails collab event in the game. This collaboration adds a lot of iconic pirate skins and items from the movies through the Item Shop and Cursed Sails pass.

From July 19, 2024, to August 6, you can complete Pirates of the Caribbean-related Quests to earn various rewards, one of them being Jack’s Ship glider.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Jack’s Ship glider in Fortnite

Fortnite

To unlock Jack’s Ship glider in Fortnite for free, complete four Quests from each Pirate Code Questline during the Cursed Sails event. Currently, only Pirate Code One is available, with the remaining 7 becoming available on the following dates:

Pirate Code One Quests : July 19

: July 19 Pirate Code Two Quests : July 21

: July 21 Pirate Code Three Quests : July 23

: July 23 Pirate Code Four Quests : July 25

: July 25 Pirate Code Five Quests : July 27

: July 27 Pirate Code Six Quests : July 29

: July 29 Pirate Code Seven Quests : July 31

: July 31 Pirate Code Eight Quests: August 2

To find the Cursed Sails Quests, select the pirate icon next to the Play tab and look for the View Quests option on the upper left corner of the screen. Alternatively, you can look for the Cursed Sails tab in the Quests tab.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each time you complete four quests from the Pirate Code, you unlock one Map Piece and learn that Pirate Code. You need all 8 Map Pieces to unlock Jack’s Ship glider for free in Fortnite.

If you’re looking to do more around the event, check out how to get the Flint Knock Pistol, Ship in a Bottle Mythic, and the Jack Sparrow skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.