How to drive a car through a rift portal for Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Dexerto

We’re now into Fortnite Season 4, Week 8, and that means we have a new set of challenges to complete, with one asking players to drive a car through a rift.

Season 4 is all about superheroes, with some of Marvel’s recognizable heroes taking residence on Fortnite’s island in preparation for a showdown with the evil Galactus. The villain is on his way to change the reality of the game forever, but he’ll face a tough task with characters like Iron Man, Dr. Doom, and Black Panther making the map their home.

Advertisement

With the release of the 14.30 update on Tuesday, we’ve officially kicked off Week 8 of the fourth season, and as always, that means we have a brand-new set of challenges to sink your teeth into.

While this challenge, which asks you to drive a car into a rift, sounds a little complicated, it’s actually fairly straight forward, and we’ve got everything you need to complete this challenge as quickly as possible so you can go back to getting Victory Royales.

Advertisement

How to quickly complete Fortnite’s ‘Drive a car into a rift’ challenge

Finding an actual rift won’t be too difficult, as they can be seen floating in the air all across the map. Finding a car and a rift in close proximity isn’t quite as easy though, and that’s what you’ll want to do if you want to avoid driving around aimlessly hoping to stumble across one, during which time you could find yourself under attack from enemy players.

The good news is that there are at least two locations that have cars close to a rift, which will make this challenge incredibly easy to complete, and also mean you won’t spend ages trying to do it, so you can get back to hunting down opponents and eliminating them from the game.

The easiest place to grab vehicles is Stark Industries, which has lots of cars in the parking lot, with a rift on the road that heads north when you leave through the main exit. The north-west below the Lighthouse also has Trask’s Truck sitting ready to be driven, with rifts on the hills around it. We’ve marked the two locations on the map below.

Advertisement

You may have to build a ramp up to some of the rifts to make sure your car goes through it, but once you get catapulted high into the sky, you should receieve a notification telling you that it is now completed.

It’s definitely worth taking this task on if you’re working on your Season 4 Battle Pass, as it offers a massive 25,000 XP reward to help you boost up and unlock new skins and cosmetic items.