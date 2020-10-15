 How to drive a car through a rift portal for Fortnite Week 8 challenges - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to drive a car through a rift portal for Fortnite Week 8 challenges

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:46

by Matt Porter
We’re now into Fortnite Season 4, Week 8, and that means we have a new set of challenges to complete, with one asking players to drive a car through a rift.

Season 4 is all about superheroes, with some of Marvel’s recognizable heroes taking residence on Fortnite’s island in preparation for a showdown with the evil Galactus. The villain is on his way to change the reality of the game forever, but he’ll face a tough task with characters like Iron Man, Dr. Doom, and Black Panther making the map their home.

With the release of the 14.30 update on Tuesday, we’ve officially kicked off Week 8 of the fourth season, and as always, that means we have a brand-new set of challenges to sink your teeth into.

While this challenge, which asks you to drive a car into a rift, sounds a little complicated, it’s actually fairly straight forward, and we’ve got everything you need to complete this challenge as quickly as possible so you can go back to getting Victory Royales.

A Rift in Fortnite.

How to quickly complete Fortnite’s ‘Drive a car into a rift’ challenge

Finding an actual rift won’t be too difficult, as they can be seen floating in the air all across the map. Finding a car and a rift in close proximity isn’t quite as easy though, and that’s what you’ll want to do if you want to avoid driving around aimlessly hoping to stumble across one, during which time you could find yourself under attack from enemy players.

The good news is that there are at least two locations that have cars close to a rift, which will make this challenge incredibly easy to complete, and also mean you won’t spend ages trying to do it, so you can get back to hunting down opponents and eliminating them from the game.

The easiest place to grab vehicles is Stark Industries, which has lots of cars in the parking lot, with a rift on the road that heads north when you leave through the main exit. The north-west below the Lighthouse also has Trask’s Truck sitting ready to be driven, with rifts on the hills around it. We’ve marked the two locations on the map below.

Map showing locations for Fortnite Week 8 challenge.
There are two locations that should make this challenge a doddle.

You may have to build a ramp up to some of the rifts to make sure your car goes through it, but once you get catapulted high into the sky, you should receieve a notification telling you that it is now completed.

It’s definitely worth taking this task on if you’re working on your Season 4 Battle Pass, as it offers a massive 25,000 XP reward to help you boost up and unlock new skins and cosmetic items.

Fortnite

Secret changes in Fortnite v14.30 update: Galactus, Midas, Black Panther

Published: 14/Oct/2020 12:00

by Daniel Cleary
Fortnite Season 4

The v14.30 update has finally been released for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 and it has introduced some secret changes that Epic Games did not include in the latest set of patch notes.

Fortnite’s superhero-themed Season 4 is continuing to deliver fresh content, with even more characters like Daredevil soon to be released in-game, as part of the upcoming Marvel Knockout Super Series.

However, while Epic revealed that there were other tweaks, such as minor buffs for the Combat shotgun, there were a few secret changes that were not revealed in the latest patch notes. Here’s everything you need to know.

Galactus and Marvel hereos in fortnite
Galactus is expected to play a massive role in Season 4’s in-game event.

Galactus added to the Fortnite map

While there have been many Marvel heroes added to Fortnite in Season 4, it was also revealed that Galactus would appear in the battle royale as the villain, ahead of the Nexus War event.

It seems as if he has finally been added to the Fortnite map after some eagle-eyed Fortnite fans discovered a change in the map’s skyline, with a bizarre red dot now visible after the 14.30 patch.

Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey revealed that the “distant object” in the sky was Galactus and that he was on his way to the Fortnite island ahead of his showdown with the Avengers and other Marvel characters.

sniper scope looking at galactus in fortnite
Galactus can now be seen in the Fortnite skyline.

New Black Panther Mythic Ability

Fortnite’s Season 4 also saw the introduction of new Mythic Abilities that players can equip in-game and the latest update, on October 13, added a Black Panther ability called “Kinetic Armor.”

The new power works similarly to the character’s suit in the popular Marvel movies, allowing players to absorb more damage, run faster, and even deal damage to nearby opponents and structures, after it has been activated.

Fortnite YouTuber SypherPK shared gameplay of Black Panther’s Kinetic Armor and revealed that it can be found in the Stark Industries Supply Drones that are scattered across different points-of-interest on the Fortnite map.

Fortnite Holly Hedges map changes

There were also some secret map changes that were not mentioned in Fortnite’s recent patch notes and the v14.30 update saw tweaks to the Superstore near the Holly Hedges POI.

With some Halloween-themed changes expected to arrive in Fortnite in the coming weeks, Epic Games has redecorated the landmark and renamed it the “Hey Boo Megastore.”

While this is one of the first Halloween-based changes so far, it is likely that more will be on the way ahead of the upcoming Fortnitemares Halloween event.

hey boo store in holly hedges

Epic teases Midas’ return to Fortnite

Midas has been one of the biggest characters in Fortnite Chapter 2, but after his attempt to shake up the world in Season 2’s in-game event, he has completely disappeared from the battle royale.

While he was last seen being eaten by a shark in the Season 3 trailer, it seems the mysterious character could be set for a return in the upcoming Halloween event, with his golden chair now appearing in The Authority POI.

midas' chair in fortnite
Midas’ golden chair has reappeared in Fortnite.

These are all of the secret changes that have been found so far after Fortnite’s 14.30 patch, but as it is still early we will be sure to update you with any new discoveries.