Fortnite Winterfest challenges 2022 Part 1: All quests and how to complete them

Fortnite Winterfest challenges (2022) have been released by Epic Games, allowing players to celebrate the holidays by completing quests and opening gifts. Here are all the challenges and how to complete them.

The Winterfest kicked off on December 13, bringing back a number of annual festivities for fans to enjoy as part of the 23.10 update.

The full patch notes have also been released, including not just Winterfest information but also a MrBeast challenge.

Our complete gift guide will show you what’s inside each present during the event – and how to get free skins, too!

Fortnite Winterfest challenges list: All quests in Part 1

Epic Games Fortnite Winterfest challenges have been released for Part 1 of the event.

Unwrapping presents and completing challenges are great ways to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1, so let’s take a look at the quests included in Part 1 of Winterfest.

Fortnite Winterfest Part 1 includes the following challenges for players to complete:

Play matches (1, 3, 10, 15, 25)

Deal damage with a shotgun (50)

Deal damage with a pistol (250)

Restore health (300)

Decorate traffic lights for Winterfest (3)

Throw Holiday Presents at different named locations (3)

Check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza (3)

Pop out of a giant snowball and damage players within 10 seconds (250)

Run over holiday decorations with vehicles (3)

Deal damage to opponents while standing on the snow or ice (75)

Earn XP in creator made experiences (50000)

Each challenge completed will grant players 16,000 XP, making them super worthwhile for those looking to level up their Battle Pass during the holiday period.

Fortnite Cozy Lodge location: Where to find Pizza Slices

The Cozy Lodge is one of the biggest talking points in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1 so far – and if you’re looking for its location, it can be found on the game lobby menu.

Once you are on the main menu of Fortnite, hit R1 or RB – depending on PlayStation of Xbox – to visit the snowflake icon on the top bar. This will take you to the Cozy Lodge, where pizza slices will appear for some players on certain days to complete that challenge.

The majority of the other Fortnite Winterfest challenges (2022) for Part 1 of the event will be completed by grinding, from restoring health to playing matches. Good luck!