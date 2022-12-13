Fortnite update 23.10 patch notes: Winterfest, MrBeast challenge & new weapons

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Fortnite update v23.10 has arrived, bringing loads of fresh content to Chapter 4 Season 1 including a MrBeast skin and the long-awaited return of the Winterfest event.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 launched with a bang, bringing an entirely new map to the battle royale alongside a fresh lineup of weapons, characters, and challenges to complete to climb the Battle Pass.

Now, less than two weeks later, Epic Games is giving Fortnite players even more content to enjoy with patch v23.10, the first mid-season update. You’ll find everything included in the patch notes below.

Epic Games

Winterfest 2022 is here!

One of the best events of the year, Winterfest, has returned for December 2022. During this event, there will be festive-themed skins in the shop, new challenges to complete, and even some map changes.

Article continues after ad

There will also be presents available to open each day, with a bunch of exciting skins and cosmetics to discover. Make sure you open them all before the event ends!

Take part in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge

The latest addition to the Icon Series collection is online creator and streamer MrBeast, who’s getting his own skin and matching cosmetics in the game starting December 14, 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You’ll also be able to take part in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge on December 17, 2022, with the highest-scoring eligible player taking home a $1 million prize. More details are available here.

Epic Games

New Mythic weapons & Guardian Shield

During this update, two new Mythic weapons were added to the game’s files: Deku’s Smash, which is part of the upcoming My Hero Academia crossover, and The Ageless Champion’s Shockwave Hammer.

Article continues after ad

There’s also a Guardian Shield that blocks bullets and explosions and can even be thrown to give you cover at a distance. It’s unknown when these will go live in the game, but it should be soon.

The following bug fixes will be shipped alongside the v23.10 Fortnite update:

Overshield damage numbers appear white.

Text is missing from some user interface menus in Save The World.

Players can not scroll through the Battle Pass by swiping on mobile.

That’s everything you need to know about the v23.10 update! Check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.