WWE stars set to join Fortnite in upcoming collab

A post from the WWE’s Instagram page seems to confirm Fortnite leaks suggesting that two stars will soon join the game for a collab.

Fortnite has already experimented with bringing WWE superstars to the roster. John Cena hit Fortnite Island last summer, complete with a WWE Championship Title Back Bling.

A skin modeled after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also enjoyed a bit of the Fortnite spotlight in early 2022. But instead of entering the fray as a former WWE superstar, The Rock’s likeness was used for a character known as The Foundation.

The worlds of Fortnite and WWE aren’t done crossing paths, either. New social media posts from the latter indicate that yet another collaboration is on the horizon.

Two WWE stars are en route for Fortnite in an upcoming collab

Originally spotted by BarbieharpFN, the WWE’s official Instagram page posted photos of wrestlers Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair wielding Fortnite pickaxes. The post, marked as an ad, teases that the two WWE stars “are gearing up for something…”

According to reputable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the WWE tease lines up with leaks hinting at Fortnite getting “two female skins as part of the new WWE collab.” Evidently, the skins in question will be modeled after Lynch and Belair.

Further leaked details from BarbieharpFN claim the pair will be sold in a bundle priced at 2,400 V-Bucks. Each skin should come with its own back bling and pickaxe, alongside a victory emote wherein the player will raise a WWE belt.

Reportedly, the WWE collab will arrive on August 8 in Fortnite update 25.30. This same update is additionally set to introduce the eagerly-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen crossover content.