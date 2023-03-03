Fortnite’s Pump Shotgun rumored to return in Season 2 with new version

According to a leaker, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will return the Pump Shotgun to action with a “new version” in tow.

A classic weapon in the battle royale title, the Pump Shotgun received several adjustments throughout its storied history. Epic Games vaulted and unvaulted the powerful gun a few times, too, as longtime players will recall.

The developer once more vaulted the shotgun in Chapter 3, forcing it to sit out the fight for quite a long time.

However, it may not remain locked away for too much longer. According to a new leak, the fan-favorite weapon could resurface sooner rather than later.

Pump Shotgun might return to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 2

Twitter user HYPEX has relayed word from leaker iFireMonkey that the next seasonal update could reintroduce the Pump Shotgun.

Instead of the standard weapon, players should look forward to a “new version,” HYPEX explained in the tweet linked below:

What the latest iteration of the weapon could entail is anyone’s guess at the time of writing. And, of course, fans have already started making guesses of their own.

Replies to the Twitter post posit the “new version” will likely involve Fortnite’s Pump Shotgun returning as a nerfed iteration of its former self.

“They are going to nerf it like the scar,” one person wrote in the thread. “‘With a new version,’ basically super nerfed,” another Twitter user said, their response accompanied by crying emojis.

Epic Games has yet to confirm the Pump Shotgun’s supposed reinstatement. But it seems longtime players are already preparing themselves for the worst-case scenario. Firm details could go live sometime soon, given that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 could arrive on March 9.

Other rumored additions for Season 2 include Resident Evil skins for Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Leaks indicate Attack on Titan content is also in the works.