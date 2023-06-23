Elder Scrolls 6 may not launch until almost 20 years after Skyrim’s release

During the FTC hearing, Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted that Elder Scrolls 6 may not launch for another five-plus years.

Bethesda Game Studios shipped The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim in 2011 to widespread acclaim. As pundits and fans like to joke, the developer’s launched the game several more times since then.

Arguably, Skyrim’s repeated new releases make the wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 that much more difficult to manage for some.

And with the studio’s latest project, Starfield, still not in stores, it’s clear the time between Elder Scrolls entries will continue to stack up.

Phil Spencer says Elder Scrolls 6’s launch is still years away

While giving his testimony during the Microsoft vs. FTC hearings, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer was asked to speak about which platforms Elder Scrolls 6 may release on.

Unsurprisingly, the Xbox lead couldn’t offer much in the way of concrete details, especially since the game itself won’t soon see the light of day.

Spencer told the court (via Axios report Stephen Totilo), “It’s so far out, it’s hard to understand what the platforms will even be… We’re talking about a game that’s five-plus years away.”

Totilo noted in a follow-up tweet that Spencer said he wasn’t even sure which Microsoft-branded platform Elder Scrolls 6 will land on.

Should Spencer’s estimation prove accurate, this means Elder Scrolls 6 won’t arrive until 17 years after Skyrim’s original rollout on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.

It’s such a long time between the two releases, in fact, that long-time Bethesda executive Todd Howard recently said the new Elder Scrolls may mark his final project in the series.