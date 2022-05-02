Fortnite update 20.30 is upon us, and we’ve got all the details you need including early patch notes, a potential Star Wars celebration, and the downtime schedule.

Just like clockwork, another mid-season Fortnite update has arrived two weeks after the last one. We’re not expecting anything major, but leaks have suggested more crossover skins and weapons are on the way.

Below, you’ll find everything we know about Fortnite update 20.30, including when it goes live and what new features it will bring to Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite update 20.30 downtime details

Downtime for the Fortnite v20.30 update begins at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with matchmaking disabled 30 minutes before.

We’re not sure how long downtime will last, but it’s usually somewhere between one hour and two hours, depending on how much new content is being added.

Fortnite update 20.30 patch notes

Will the Star Wars skins and lightsabers return?

May 4 is a huge day in the Star Wars calendar and Fortnite has a long history of crossovers with the franchise, so it’s likely that we’ll see some kind of celebration taking place following the 20.30 update.

Leakers have already claimed that lightsabers will return to the loot pool and old Star Wars skins will appear in the item shop once again – fingers crossed we get something new, too!

A new Anime Legends bundle

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, there will be an ‘Anime Legends’ bundle in the store at some point in the two weeks following this update, alongside an Omega Knight outfit and a ‘Blunder’ bundle.

While the ‘Anime Legends’ bundle could contain more original anime-styled Fortnite characters, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it’s the long-rumored Attack on Titan crossover.

We don't know much about tomorrow's update, but these are the things that are 99% confirmed: – "Omega Knight" outfit

– Anime Legends Bundle

– Blunder Bundle The rest will be a surprise! Some people said the "Blunder" bundle could be a Fall Guys collab, I can't confirm that, tho — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 2, 2022

More weekly challenges and Resistance Quests

There will be even more weekly Fortnite challenges and Resistance Quests added following the v20.30 update, which offers the perfect chance to stock up on XP for your Battle Pass.

As Fortnite is now entering the final weeks of the current season, these quests will probably offer teasers for what we can expect from the rumored finale event.

Fortnite update 20.30 bug fixes

As always, there are several bug fixes expected to be shipped alongside the Fortnite 20.30 update, which you can see below:

Vaults at Seven Outposts do not open.

Some props in the Agency Upper and Lower prefabs are shown as blank tiles in Creative.

Template Islands load blank in Creative.

Player Counter Device fixes in Creative.

Spawn Pads causing players to spawn in the sky in Creative.

Placing a BluGlo Siphon may cause crashes in Save The World.

The Lab’s daily quest not counting towards daily dungeon quest progress in Save The World.

Scoreboards may show double on the HUD in some Creative matches.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 20.30 so far! We’ll keep this page updated when new information is confirmed, so make sure you check back soon.