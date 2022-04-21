Is Attack on Titan coming to Fortnite? AOT crossover rumors explained

Fortnite is known around the world and has already had a multitude of incredible video game and movie crossovers. Murmurs are suggesting that AOT may follow suit, but is that actually the case?

As the game has risen in popularity, it’s meant that Fortnite’s profitability has raised exponentially giving Epic full confidence to invest in some big-time licenses for the game. From Kratos to Batman to LeBron James, the list of Fortnite crossovers is mind-boggling.

Why do they do this? Because they know people will buy the skins to show them off in-game. It seems like Fortnite is always being linked with the next big tie-in to drop into the game.

Anime is another popular topic and we’ve already seen the mega-popular Naruto come to the game. Is it now time for the unique Attack on Titan universe to arrive?

Is Fortnite getting an Attack on Titan crossover? Everything we know

The official answer, for the time being, has to be no. There’s been nothing solid from Epic Games concerning Attack on Titan appearing in the popular battle royale.

So where has the rumor come from? After the debut of Naruto in Fortnite, it got people wondering if Epic were going to stop there in terms of anime. If Naruto, why not any other leading franchises? Call of Duty even managed to feature an AOT crossover after all.

Respected and accurate Fortnite leaker Shiina stirred the pot with a tweet on April 19, 2022, that said: “New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename “Rumble”.

It also came with an interesting image attached to it.

New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename "Rumble" pic.twitter.com/2I4j0RB62c — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 19, 2022

The replies to the Tweet featured a variety of theories with many of them pointing to the incoming arrival of an Attack on Titan crossover.

One person said: “The only reason I’m expecting AOT is because of the clear cel-shaded style with the same color as the AOT logo,” whereas another said: “RUMBLING, RUMBLING IT’S COMING.”

For those unaware, the Rumbling pertains to an event in Attack on Titan and was also the name of one of the show’s themes. The relevancy is the codename “rumble” attached to Shiina’s screenshot.

What is Attack on Titan?

Attack on Titan is a Japanese anime that centers around a world in which towering titans try to kill and consume humans. To defend what’s left of themselves, the humans entrench themselves in secure towns and cities protected by walls several hundred feet in height.

The humans bind together to take on the titans and attempt to rid the world of these ginormous threats trying to wipe out humanity.

