Fortnite update 19.01 patch notes: Winterfest, Shield Kegs & new Spider-Man skins

The first update of Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived, and we’ve got the full patch notes so you can see everything on offer now that downtime for the 19.01 update has ended.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite kicked off with a bang, as the entire Island flipped upside down to reveal a completely new map and that long-awaited Spider-Man crossover finally arrived with a Mythic Web-Shooters item.

Now, just a week after launch, the first patch has gone live. With this, players can expect Winterfest 2021 to kick off, and it looks like there are also some epic new styles for the Spider-Man skin in the Battle Pass.

Below, you’ll find everything that’s been added in the 19.01 update – and some extra things arriving over the next few days.

Fortnite update 19.01 downtime details

Epic Games announced that Fortnite would go into downtime at 12am PT / 3am ET/ 8am GMT to prepare for the new 19.01 update. Downtime has now ended, so you can enjoy the new update straight away.

There's a chill in the air as our v19.01 Game Update is set to release tomorrow! Downtime will begin at 3:00 AM ET (8:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. pic.twitter.com/1Osur5zoFh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 13, 2021

Fortnite update 19.01 patch notes

Winterfest 2021 is about to begin

While no details have been released so far, Epic have confirmed that Winterfest will begin a few days after the 19.01 update, so keep your eyes peeled for some Christmas-themed fun!

Leaked loading screens have shown that planes will make a return, and it seems as though there will be two free skins that can be unlocked by completing quests. More on that soon…

Free Winterfest Present Skins (according to the files) Retweeted because apprently there's ANOTHER encrypted Isabelle Festive skin and it's the free one, the Ice/Blue one is sold in the shop! pic.twitter.com/jjGtep3wiT — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 14, 2021

New Spider-Man skin styles

There’s no denying that the Spider-Man crossover skin has been one of the most hyped parts of Chapter 3 Season 1 so far, and it looks like we’re about to get even more styles for the Marvel superhero.

Three futuristic, neon-colored skin styles were shared by leakers following the 19.01 update. These are the ‘Super Level Styles’ unlocked once you pass Level 140 in the Battle Pass.

The ‘Shield Keg’ item makes its debut

Joining the lineup of healing and shield-giving items in Chapter 3 is the new Shield Keg, which rapidly restores shields to every player nearby. It sounds a little bit like the Med Mist but for shields.

It’s not known when the Shield Keg will go live in Fortnite just yet – it could be right after this update, or it could be hotfixed into the game in the coming weeks.

Balance changes to Stinger SMG, MK-Seven and more

A number of balance changes have been implemented to keep things fair in Fortnite with this update:

Stinger SMG: The ammo count now updates sooner in its reload animation.

The ammo count now updates sooner in its reload animation. Hunter Bolt Action Sniper: The ammo count now updates sooner in its reload animation.

The ammo count now updates sooner in its reload animation. Striker Pump Shotgun: Increased accuracy and fire rate.

Increased accuracy and fire rate. Auto Shotgun: Decreased the amount of time it takes to pull out the Auto Shotgun.

Decreased the amount of time it takes to pull out the Auto Shotgun. MK-Seven Assault Rifle: Decreased environmental damage and less accuracy while hip-firing.

Decreased environmental damage and less accuracy while hip-firing. Ranger Assault Rifle: Increased accuracy and damage rate.

Increased accuracy and damage rate. Guzzle Juice: Increased heal speed.

Fortnite update 19.01 bug fixes

As always, the 19.01 update will arrive with several important bug fixes that are designed to keep things running smoothly behind the scenes, even if you don’t actually notice them.

Here are all of the bug fixes in Fortnite’s 19.01 update:

Splitscreen disabled.

Screen Shakes in multiple situations.

Reboot Vans do not reboot players if a second teammate interacts with the van.

Unable to build around large trees.

Firing Sounds not always heard on Mobile.

Elemental Husk appears darker and with a different texture (Save The World).

That’s everything you need to know about the 19.01 update! For the latest news, guides and leaks, keep it locked to Dexerto and check out our dedicated Fortnite home page.