Fortnite TikTok exposes Spider-Man skin as “pay-to-win” with unfair advantage

Spider-Man has made his debut in Fortnite Chapter 3, but players are already calling for nerfs to this web-slinging cosmetic.

Fortnite Chapter 3 has introduced a lot of new content to the game, but one of the most exciting additions is that of Spider-Man. The web-slinger is featured in the new Battle Pass, while the hero’s Mythic web-shooters can be located on the map.

While Fortnite fans have praised Chapter 3 for its web-slinging and addition of the new sliding mechanic, it seems that Marvel’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man skin is getting a mixed reception.

After all, having paid cosmetic that can give you a clear advantage over your foes is always going to raise a few concerns.

Fortnite ‘pay-to-win’ Spider-Man skin

The Fortnite Spider-Man skin may not be hard to spot thanks to its iconic blue and red design, but there is another feature that is currently giving players an advantage. Fortnite Creator, nickeh30, demonstrated just how broken this new cosmetic could be when he used the Neighbourly Hang emote.

When this emote is activated, Spider-Man can use his web to dangle upsidedown, instantly concealing him from nearby players. Nickeh30 demonstrates just how potent this emote is, when he manages to successfully get the drop on an unsuspecting enemy.

As soon as his foe walks through the door, Nickeh30 jump down and begins shooting his startled opponent, landing headshot after headshot. Despite his enemy desperately trying to reset the fight, Nickeh30 managed to claim a quick kill.

This isn’t the first time that a Fornite skin has been dubbed ‘pay-to-win’, as there was a major flaw with the customizable superhero skin, which gave players an unfair advantage in Season 4.

Whether Epic will change this emote in any way remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to be extra vigilant when entering any buildings.