Fortnite leak reveals Among Us crossover in the works/coming soon

Fortnite players will have to be more alert than ever, as an Among Us crossover is in the works. Here’s what we know about the exciting new leak.

Joining Call of Duty in an effort to add some suspicion to proceedings, Fortnite is allegedly due to get an Among Us style mode. Initially released in June 2018, the indie hit from developers InnerSloth experienced an immense boom in popularity in 2020 as streamers from across the globe flocked to it.

Some streamers have bailed on the party game, but there are plenty still playing it on a regular basis.

Among Us had a crossover with Fall Guys in March of 2021, but it now it looks like Fortnite will also link up with the game.

Advertisement

When is Among Us coming to Fortnite?

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX made the discovery recently, after coming across files in-game that strongly suggest the new addition will be coming soon.

Read More : How to watch Ariana Grande Rift Tour event

Spotting a file titled “Mole” within the game, implying Epic Games spin on “Imposter”, they also managed to find the following keywords associated with this find:

Electrical

Cafeteria

Tasks

Sabotage

Factory

Repair

Lab

Visitor CSI

Weapons Lab

Island Monitoring

Security

The Loop

With all these keywords banded together, it is just too suspicious to dismiss as anything else. However, HYPEX has noted that this new information could pertain to the Imagine Order area under Colossal Coliseum.

This connection has only been drawn in part to the fact that “The Loop” and “Visitor CSI” are noted within this area. By including these very familiar elements of Among Us within the same breath, it seems like Epic Games are plotting a grand scheme behind the scenes.

Advertisement

UPCOMING Fortnite X Among Us COLLAB! There's currently a thing in the files called "Mole" (Imposter) and it has these keywords related to it: Electrical, Cafeteria, Tasks, Sabotage, Factory, Repair, Lab, Visitor CSI, Weapons Lab, Island Monitoring, Security, The Loop — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

On the other side of collaborations, Fortnite recently hosted pop sensation Ariana Grande, as part of the Rift Tour. Transforming the game into a pastel color fever dream, Grande impressed famed streamers TimTheTatman and Ninja with her digital presentation.

Showcasing five performances for players to witness before their eyes, the Ariana Grande-led event concludes on August 8. After that, who knows what is next.