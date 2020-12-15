Logo
Fortnite update 15.10: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 15/Dec/2020 3:15 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 4:05

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite update adds Mancake gun, Winterfest.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has confirmed the first update of Fortnite Season 5, patch v15.10, is all set to arrive this week, kicking off this year’s “Winterfest” festivities. Here’s all the details we have so far, including early patch notes, and more.

Fortnite’s fifth season arrived with a resounding bang ⁠— possibly made by beating Galactus at the end of the Marvel season ⁠— and changed the battle royale all over again.

Players have had a few weeks to play around in the new “Zero Point” world, and now it’s time for a changeup again; here’s everything we know about update v15.10 so far, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime.

When is Fortnite update v15.10 coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.10 update for Tuesday, December 15. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

This update will be “larger than normal” for players who have high-resolution textures installed (approximately 23GB bigger). This is due to a new Performance Mode being added to the battle royale on PC in the planned December 15 patch.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.10 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite update v15.10 early notes

Winterfest arrives as “Operation: Snowdown”

Christmas is here, and that means that Fortnite’s festive event, “Winterfest,” is on its way back too! The December celebrations bring new skins, items, cosmetics, and more.

This time around, the wintery event has been dubbed “Operation: Snowdown,” according to the Fortnite developers in the unofficial v15.10 patch notes. There will be new quests, items, fan-favorite LTMs, and plenty more over Christmas.

Of course, the biggest reason to participate in the Fortnite holiday event is for the challenges that instantly reward players with all sorts of goods. While we still don’t have word on what they might be, there’s been an indication that Epic could already be planning on some snow-themed additions to the game.

Dataminer ‘HypeX’ previously found a link with a Snowman NPC, which was later revealed to be called “Snowmando,” and found that it “grants you a quest” in-game. HypeX said that the NPC can have conversations, explode, and spawn loot.

It was also leaked that the 14 Days of Fortnite event will introduce a new “Christmas Flopper” consumable that players will be able to find for some extra stats.

The Christmas Flopper is expected to heal players 15hp at a time and players should be able to stack five of them in one inventory slot.

Finally, Fortnite dataminers have revealed Epic are preparing to unvault planes, and that they will bring the vehicles back for the upcoming holiday update.

Fortnite leaker Twea shared that new files were added to the game sometime during the Season 5 patch, highlighting the addition of the “Santa Biplane” vehicle in particular.

“Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00,” they explained, “Planes will be making a return this holiday.”

New settings options in v15.10

Based on player-requested feedback, Fortnite has added new options to toggle Pre-Edits “on” or “off.” When Pre-Edits are off, new builds will also appear in un-edited states.

Epic has also added a hefty helping of next-gen improvements too; v15.10 added a “120FPS mode” that offers up a “buttery smooth framerate.” This option is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S (capped at 1080p).

v15.10 adds two new Fortnite guns

The new Fortnite patch is adding two new weapons for players to get their hands on for Christmas; Mancake’s Cowboy Repeater Rifle and the fiery Dragon’s Breath Sniper.

The first, the Cowboy Repeater Rifle, can be found around the island, and “combines a rapid shooting style with dead-eye accuracy.” The second belongs to a new character, and will be an Exotic-classic weapon on sale in the Fortnite store.

Mancake's gun, the "Cowboy Repeater Rifle," will be available in patch 15.10.
Epic Games
Mancake’s gun, the “Cowboy Repeater Rifle,” will be available in patch 15.10.

New LTM: “Spy Within”

Finally, Fortnite is adding a new limited-time mode, “Spy Within,” during v15.10. The new playlist will pit a team of Spies against a team of secret Agents. The two teams must “not act sus,” or players will find themselves voted off the island!

Fortnite v15.10 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for battle royale, Save the World, and even a few for the new Fortnite Crew mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.10:

General

  • High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse.
  • Multiple actions’ names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

Fortnite Crew

  • “There was a problem” error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation.
  • Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining.
  • Incorrect message when cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform.
  • Fortnite Crew “time remaining” timer may appear off by a day.

Battle Royale

  • Quests wrongly marked as “New.”
  • Big Chuggus’ Character Collection tab lists an extra third location.
  • Fishing Collection Book leaderboard and friend progress not visible.
  • Widow’s Light Back Bling not visible on PC with Effects set to Low.
  • Certain NPCs are granting Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena.
  • Total Bars may rarely appear as “0” in a match.
  • Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.
  • Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Save the World

  • Husks can damage mission objectives through structures.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with all the changes & fixes planned for Fortnite’s first Season 5 update. Once the official v15.01 details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Fortnite

How to get Fortnite Reboot a Friend free skins and rewards

Published: 14/Dec/2020 21:06

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Epic Games has unveiled a brand-new system clearly designed to get people back into Fortnite by giving them rewards for inviting old friends back to the game. Here’s what you need to know about the new ‘Reboot a Friend’ feature.  

While Fortnite is still a huge title, it’s safe to say that its popularity has gone down a bit from when it was on top of the world. To remedy this issue, Epic Games have unveiled a brand new system designed to get old players who might dropped off the game back into the battle royale.

Called the ‘Reboot a Friend’ program, this new feature allows current players to invite old players to get them back into the game and, in short, give them rewards if they are successful. Here’s how you can invite some old friends back, who qualifies, and what rewards you can get.

How does the Reboot-A-Friend program work?

Epic Games
Fortnite players can invite old friends back to the game in order to get rewards.

Luckily, the Reboot a Friend system is relatively simple. That being said, it’s important to note that you can only reboot players who haven’t been active in Fortnite for at least 30 days, so don’t think you’ll be able to reboot your friend who dropped off with the start of the new season.

Still, there are some easy steps for you to follow:

  1. Go to the Reboot-A-Friend website
  2. Log in to your Epic Games account that’s associated with your Fortnite info
  3. Check down in the list to see if there’s anyone on your friend’s list eligible to be rebooted.
  4. Click “Reboot” next to the players eligible name.
  5. Confirm your selection

You won’t just get your rewards after sending that invite, however: You’ll have to play a few matches with that player if you want everything the program has to offer.

Reboot-A-Friend program rewards

Epic Games
Fortnite fans have to play matches with old friends in order to unlock rewards.

Currently, there are four rewards associated with the new program, with each one attached to a specific number of games. The full breakdown can be found below but, in short, you’ll have to play at least 20 matches in order to get everything.

It’s also important to point out that the rewards are given to both you and the player you chose to reboot, so that player doesn’t have to do invite their own players, which would just be an annoyance.

  • 1 match – Reboot emote
  • 5 matches – Key change lobby track
  • 10 matches – Twin Talons pickaxe
  • 20 matches – Holofoil wrap

On final thing to note is that the program is currently in beta and will only be lasting for 20 days in total, until January 4, 2021, so you’ll have to move quickly. Of course, the program will almost certainly come back in some way, shape, or form, but it’s still noteworthy.

All in all, the rewards themselves are pretty cool, especially considering you can’t get them anywhere else. Here’s hoping you have a friend eligible in order to get your hands on the rewards.