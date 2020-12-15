Epic Games has confirmed the first update of Fortnite Season 5, patch v15.10, is all set to arrive this week, kicking off this year’s “Winterfest” festivities. Here’s all the details we have so far, including early patch notes, and more.

Fortnite’s fifth season arrived with a resounding bang ⁠— possibly made by beating Galactus at the end of the Marvel season ⁠— and changed the battle royale all over again.

Players have had a few weeks to play around in the new “Zero Point” world, and now it’s time for a changeup again; here’s everything we know about update v15.10 so far, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime.

When is Fortnite update v15.10 coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.10 update for Tuesday, December 15. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

This update will be “larger than normal” for players who have high-resolution textures installed (approximately 23GB bigger). This is due to a new Performance Mode being added to the battle royale on PC in the planned December 15 patch.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v15.10 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

Fortnite update v15.10 early notes

Winterfest arrives as “Operation: Snowdown”

Christmas is here, and that means that Fortnite’s festive event, “Winterfest,” is on its way back too! The December celebrations bring new skins, items, cosmetics, and more.

This time around, the wintery event has been dubbed “Operation: Snowdown,” according to the Fortnite developers in the unofficial v15.10 patch notes. There will be new quests, items, fan-favorite LTMs, and plenty more over Christmas.

Of course, the biggest reason to participate in the Fortnite holiday event is for the challenges that instantly reward players with all sorts of goods. While we still don’t have word on what they might be, there’s been an indication that Epic could already be planning on some snow-themed additions to the game.

Dataminer ‘HypeX’ previously found a link with a Snowman NPC, which was later revealed to be called “Snowmando,” and found that it “grants you a quest” in-game. HypeX said that the NPC can have conversations, explode, and spawn loot.

Here are some things that @intercelluar & i found until leaking is back to normal: – Epic are working on a Slurp Bazooka

– There's an unreleased "Fire Extinguisher" item

– We might get a "Snowman NPC" that grants you a quest,

it has conversations, can explode and/or spawn loot — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 22, 2020

It was also leaked that the 14 Days of Fortnite event will introduce a new “Christmas Flopper” consumable that players will be able to find for some extra stats.

The Christmas Flopper is expected to heal players 15hp at a time and players should be able to stack five of them in one inventory slot.

Upcoming "Christmas Flopper" Infos | #Fortnite Some Variables Got Added On V15.00 For The Upcoming Christmas Flopper "Default.FlopperSnowy.Heal" = 15.0 "Default.Consumables.MaxStackAmount.SnowyFlopper" = 5.0 pic.twitter.com/WvHXHIJAnU — LunakisLeaks – Fortnite Leaks (@LunakisLeaks) December 6, 2020

Finally, Fortnite dataminers have revealed Epic are preparing to unvault planes, and that they will bring the vehicles back for the upcoming holiday update.

Fortnite leaker Twea shared that new files were added to the game sometime during the Season 5 patch, highlighting the addition of the “Santa Biplane” vehicle in particular.

“Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00,” they explained, “Planes will be making a return this holiday.”

Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00. #Fortnite Planes will be making a Return this Holiday pic.twitter.com/fDp2yoz8lb — Twea – Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) December 12, 2020

New settings options in v15.10

Based on player-requested feedback, Fortnite has added new options to toggle Pre-Edits “on” or “off.” When Pre-Edits are off, new builds will also appear in un-edited states.

Epic has also added a hefty helping of next-gen improvements too; v15.10 added a “120FPS mode” that offers up a “buttery smooth framerate.” This option is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S (capped at 1080p).

v15.10 adds two new Fortnite guns

The new Fortnite patch is adding two new weapons for players to get their hands on for Christmas; Mancake’s Cowboy Repeater Rifle and the fiery Dragon’s Breath Sniper.

The first, the Cowboy Repeater Rifle, can be found around the island, and “combines a rapid shooting style with dead-eye accuracy.” The second belongs to a new character, and will be an Exotic-classic weapon on sale in the Fortnite store.

New LTM: “Spy Within”

Finally, Fortnite is adding a new limited-time mode, “Spy Within,” during v15.10. The new playlist will pit a team of Spies against a team of secret Agents. The two teams must “not act sus,” or players will find themselves voted off the island!

Fortnite v15.10 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for battle royale, Save the World, and even a few for the new Fortnite Crew mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.10:

General

High sensitivity/acceleration on Xbox consoles when using keyboard and mouse.

Multiple actions’ names are missing from the Custom Controller settings.

Fortnite Crew

“There was a problem” error when joining Fortnite Crew on PlayStation.

Fortnite Crew button missing on PlayStation after joining.

Incorrect message when cancelling Fortnite Crew on a different platform.

Fortnite Crew “time remaining” timer may appear off by a day.

Battle Royale

Quests wrongly marked as “New.”

Big Chuggus’ Character Collection tab lists an extra third location.

Fishing Collection Book leaderboard and friend progress not visible.

Widow’s Light Back Bling not visible on PC with Effects set to Low.

Certain NPCs are granting Storm Surge credit when damaged in Arena.

Total Bars may rarely appear as “0” in a match.

Rebooted players may see an already completed Bounty.

Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Save the World

Husks can damage mission objectives through structures.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with all the changes & fixes planned for Fortnite’s first Season 5 update. Once the official v15.01 details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.