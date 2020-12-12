Logo
Fortnite leaks reveal planes returning in Winterfest Holiday update

Published: 12/Dec/2020 15:45

by Daniel Cleary
Winter airplanes in fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite dataminers have revealed that Epic Games are preparing to unvault planes, and that they will bring the vehicles back for the upcoming holiday update, ahead of the 14 Days of Fortnite Winterfest event.

There have been plenty of unique vehicles added to Fortnite since the battle royale mode was first launched, with the likes of speedboats, helicopters, and even the controversial Mechs all featuring in past seasons.

One vehicle that was only available for a brief stint after it was added in Chapter 1, Season 7, was the “X-4 Stormwing“ bi-plane which quickly became a fan-favorite feature for the high-octane gameplay experience it offered.

The planes were later removed, ahead of Fortnite Season 8, but many fans have called for them to be unvaulted in Chapter 2 and Epic Games has finally hinted at re-introducing them into the battle royale.

fortnite winter planes with characters on the wings

Fortnite leakers confirm return of planes

Epic has been making plenty of changes ahead of the upcoming Winter holiday event and according to data miners, there are some more major features coming in the next update.

Fortnite leaker Twea shared that new files were added to the game sometime during the Season 5 patch, highlighting the addition of the “Santa Biplane” vehicle in particular.

“Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00,” they explained, “Planes will be making a return this holiday.”

Prominent leaker and YouTuber HappyPower also shared a clip of a teaser for the upcoming winter event which revealed this new plane, giving fans an early look at what is to come.

From the clip, the Santa Biplane has been designed with plenty of festive decorations and it appears to hold sacks of presents on-board, which could potentially have a use in-game.

But, it is worth noting that this promotional teaser has yet to be shared by the Fortnite devs and that the in-game models for these biplanes are still subject to change ahead of their release.

As for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Epic Games has in-store for Fortnite fans, with all of the festivities expected to start in-game before December 18.

SypherPK explains how “nostalgic” Fortnite Blood Gulch map feels like Halo

Published: 12/Dec/2020 4:22

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Blood Gulch SypherPK
Epic Games / SypherPK

SypherPK shared his first impressions of Halo’s Blood Gulch map in Fortnite’s Creative Mode. He couldn’t stop smiling about how “nostalgic” it was and thinks they’ll even be able to re-create the entire game once modding is available.

Fortnite players have been spoilt with crossovers lately. Season 5 already started with content from The Mandalorian and God of War. However, the trend continued with Halo’s Master Chief as a skin and a new map based on Blood Gulch.

It gives older players a chance to re-live their experience on the map in a different way and lets newer players experience it for the very first time. Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan falls into the former category, and he relished in the nostalgia.

Fortnite Blood Gulch SypherPK
Epic Games
Blood Gulch has been brought to life once again in Fortnite.

SypherPK headed into Blood Gulch in style. He was wearing the matte black version of Master Chief’s skin, which is only available to players who log in to Fortnite on an Xbox Series X.

Then, he found himself on the battlefield, perched on the roof of his team’s base inside a box canyon. It was a place he’s been to time and time again on Halo, and it didn’t take him long to get into the groove.

“Dude! Master Chief is popping off! Let’s go,” he yelled, after picking up a power weapon and sniping an enemy in the head. It led him on a trip down memory lane. “Even though this is Fortnite, this is so nostalgic, man.”

“I know it’s Fortnite, but this is making me feel so nostalgic right now,” he added. “I feel like I’m actually playing Halo. I know it’s not actually the same but holy crap!” He couldn’t stop smiling and laughing about it.

Epic Games
Fortnite players have enjoyed the re-living the Blood Gulch experience so far.

Shortly after, he found something that made him feel even more nostalgic than before. “Wait! They have Warthogs in here but they’re not usable bro. Look at this!” he said. “Hey, imagine if you could just hop in and someone could get on the back with a machine gun.”

For those who don’t know, it’s a fictional vehicle iconic to the Halo series. Players were able to use them on Blood Gulch as well. Fortnite’s re-creation of the map does include other vehicles, but Warthogs cannot be driven.

SypherPK was a little disappointed, but he pondered on the endless possibilities once modding is available in Fortnite. “Once they add modding to the game, it’s going to be insane,” he said. “Like you’re going to be able to make Halo in Fortnite. Like legit.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 0:33.

Fortnite’s crossover with Halo has been a nice surprise. Nostalgia is probably the best way to describe seeing the Blood Gulch map filled with players once again.

However, it’s crazy seeing it re-created so perfectly in a different game. It’s one of the many things that makes Fortnite so special.