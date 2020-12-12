Fortnite leaks reveal planes returning in Winterfest Holiday update

Fortnite dataminers have revealed that Epic Games are preparing to unvault planes, and that they will bring the vehicles back for the upcoming holiday update, ahead of the 14 Days of Fortnite Winterfest event.

There have been plenty of unique vehicles added to Fortnite since the battle royale mode was first launched, with the likes of speedboats, helicopters, and even the controversial Mechs all featuring in past seasons.

One vehicle that was only available for a brief stint after it was added in Chapter 1, Season 7, was the “X-4 Stormwing“ bi-plane which quickly became a fan-favorite feature for the high-octane gameplay experience it offered.

The planes were later removed, ahead of Fortnite Season 8, but many fans have called for them to be unvaulted in Chapter 2 and Epic Games has finally hinted at re-introducing them into the battle royale.

Fortnite leakers confirm return of planes

Epic has been making plenty of changes ahead of the upcoming Winter holiday event and according to data miners, there are some more major features coming in the next update.

Fortnite leaker Twea shared that new files were added to the game sometime during the Season 5 patch, highlighting the addition of the “Santa Biplane” vehicle in particular.

“Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00,” they explained, “Planes will be making a return this holiday.”

Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00. #Fortnite Planes will be making a Return this Holiday pic.twitter.com/fDp2yoz8lb — Twea – Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) December 12, 2020

Prominent leaker and YouTuber HappyPower also shared a clip of a teaser for the upcoming winter event which revealed this new plane, giving fans an early look at what is to come.

From the clip, the Santa Biplane has been designed with plenty of festive decorations and it appears to hold sacks of presents on-board, which could potentially have a use in-game.

But, it is worth noting that this promotional teaser has yet to be shared by the Fortnite devs and that the in-game models for these biplanes are still subject to change ahead of their release.

As for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Epic Games has in-store for Fortnite fans, with all of the festivities expected to start in-game before December 18.