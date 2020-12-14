Logo
Fortnite leak reveals major aim assist changes coming soon

Published: 14/Dec/2020 11:44

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite character kneeling down with a red assault rifle
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

A Fortnite leaker has revealed that Epic Games are working on changing the battle royale’s aim assist system yet again, and it could be releasing in the near future. 

Just like with any popular multiplayer game, there are things in Fortnite that long-time players have taken issue with. It’s ranged from skill-based matchmaking to cheating and to the weapons that Epic Games add to the game, but one stands above them all – aim assist.

For the longest time, Fortnite players complained that aim assist was too strong on a controller – with many making the switch from mouse and keyboard, and a few others even going as far as saying it was akin to an aimbot. 

Aim assist was heaving nerfed back in May, in the v12.61 hotfix, and it looks as if Epic Games have another change up their sleeve for the assist if a new leak is to be believed. 

Epic Games
Aim Assist has always been a hotly debated topic in Fortnite.

The leak comes from Mang0e on Twitter, who has previously revealed details about new weapons and other new items coming to Fortnite. 

On December 13, the data miner tweeted: “Fortnite is working on new Aim-Assist/Targeting. In 15.00, a plugin called “𝑇𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑆𝑦𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑚” was added. It’s description: “Generic Targeting System to be used for gameplay. Abilities/Aim Assist/etc”.” 

Mang0e also showed off an image of the changes, to show that the code of the game was changed. “Hopefully this will help improve Aim Assist’s current state,” the data miner added, with some replies taking that to mean that this change will lead to a substantial buff. 

Obviously, changes to the current system would point towards a boost on the current aim assist system, but as of now, that’s unconfirmed and we’ll just have to wait and see as to what Epic decides to do. 

As for when it could release, that’ll likely come later down the line rather than be added in the upcoming v15.10 update.

Fortnite

Fortnite FNCS Champion Kez permanently banned for hacking in Frosty Frenzy

Published: 14/Dec/2020 6:16 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 6:47

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Kez FNCS Ban
Vanguard / Epic Games

FNCS

Kez, a former FNCS champion, has been permanently banned from Fortnite after he was caught using soft-aim hacks in the middle of a Frosty Frenzy event.

Fortnite has no room for cheaters, especially in the competitive scene. It goes against the heart and soul of what it means to be a competitive player. However, it didn’t stop Kalvin ‘Kez’ Dam, a former FNCS champion, from using hacks in the Frosty Frenzy tournament.

Kez copped the ban right in the middle of a game.

He disappeared into thin air, and his items were left scattered across the ground. His teammates, Nanolite and Chris ‘CizLucky’ Perez, had no idea what happened, but it didn’t take them long to figure it out.

Fortnite Kez FNCS Ban
Vanguard
Kez’s impressive history in the Fortnite competitive scene has been tainted.

“Why did he just leave?” yelled CizLucky. “He got banned! What the f**k?” You could barely hear him over Nanolite, who was also stunned and confused.

AussieAntics, a Fortnite commentator who captured the footage, was shocked too. “Ummmm…? FNCS winner being struck by ban hammer mid-tournament…”

“Doesn’t look good that he didn’t say anything to his teammates after being struck by ban hammer?”

Kez did eventually explain the situation to his teammates after the game. He said he’d been banned for “a very long time” for “exploiting.” It sounded believable, but he skimmed all the important details.

Five minutes later, rumors he was using soft-aim hacks spread like wildfire. The Fortnite competitive community exploded in outrage, and he deactivated his social media accounts in shame.

Shortly after, CizLucky revealed that somebody messaged him on December 5. They claimed Kez bought hacks and even sent him a screenshot of the alleged transaction and predicted the ban. It looked credible.

However, CizLucky didn’t believe it at the time. “I was so naive,” he said. “I didn’t even think for a second he was telling the truth.” It’s understandable since these kinds of messages often turn out to be false, but this one was on the ball.

The situation has left Fortnite players and fans wondering how long Kez has been cheating. It could go all the way back to when he won the FNCS.

He’s also won over $60k, and may have used cheats to acquire some or all of it.

Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sebby, who used to play duos with Kez, claims Kez told him he didn’t cheat until this season. Either way, justice seems to have been served, with more penalties expected to come.