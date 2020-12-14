Fortnite leak reveals major aim assist changes coming soon

A Fortnite leaker has revealed that Epic Games are working on changing the battle royale’s aim assist system yet again, and it could be releasing in the near future.

Just like with any popular multiplayer game, there are things in Fortnite that long-time players have taken issue with. It’s ranged from skill-based matchmaking to cheating and to the weapons that Epic Games add to the game, but one stands above them all – aim assist.

For the longest time, Fortnite players complained that aim assist was too strong on a controller – with many making the switch from mouse and keyboard, and a few others even going as far as saying it was akin to an aimbot.

Aim assist was heaving nerfed back in May, in the v12.61 hotfix, and it looks as if Epic Games have another change up their sleeve for the assist if a new leak is to be believed.

The leak comes from Mang0e on Twitter, who has previously revealed details about new weapons and other new items coming to Fortnite.

On December 13, the data miner tweeted: “Fortnite is working on new Aim-Assist/Targeting. In 15.00, a plugin called “𝑇𝑎𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑆𝑦𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑚” was added. It’s description: “Generic Targeting System to be used for gameplay. Abilities/Aim Assist/etc”.”

Mang0e also showed off an image of the changes, to show that the code of the game was changed. “Hopefully this will help improve Aim Assist’s current state,” the data miner added, with some replies taking that to mean that this change will lead to a substantial buff.

Obviously, changes to the current system would point towards a boost on the current aim assist system, but as of now, that’s unconfirmed and we’ll just have to wait and see as to what Epic decides to do.

As for when it could release, that’ll likely come later down the line rather than be added in the upcoming v15.10 update.