 Fortnite UFOs explained as first cryptic Season 7 teasers revealed - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite UFOs explained as first cryptic Season 7 teasers revealed

Published: 26/May/2021 17:01

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Season 7 alien teasers
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 7

With Fortnite Season 7 on the horizon, it’s looking more and more likely that the theme will be an alien invasion – and these first teasers from Epic Games appear to back that up.

When the final mid-season update of Season 6 arrived, several prominent Fortnite leakers discovered files relating to aliens. These included UFO-related voice lines from a new character called Mari, animations of players being abducted, and some creepy alien sounds.

Now, it looks like Epic Games have officially started teasing what’s to come in the next season, as they’ve begun sending out cryptic clues to popular content creators like Loserfruit and Martyn Littlewood  – and all signs do indeed point to aliens.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 7 UFO Alien Abduction
Epic Games / MasterTux via Pixabay
The first teasers for Fortnite season 7 hint at aliens.

Epic Games share first Fortnite Season 7 teasers

Fortnite creator Martyn Littlewood shared the contents of a package he received in the post, presumably from Epic Games: A portable DVD player and a disc with the ominous words ‘They’re Coming’ written on it.

Once played, it reveals real-life aerial footage of a crop circle with a symbol that looks strangely similar to the Imagined Order symbol. Other fans have pointed out that it could be a cube, potentially hinting at the long-awaited return of Kevin the Cube.

Australian creator AussieAntics also shared the DVD player and DVD that he received, explaining that he initially had no idea where it came from – although he later confirmed that LoserFruit received a similar package, which would appear to confirm the Fortnite link.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several other Fortnite players have been sent postcards with the words, ‘They’re Coming’ on them, and there’s even a Discord server of people discussing the teasers. It’s all very cryptic, but we’re excited to see what Epic have in store for fans.

Fortnite leaked UFOs explained

It was also revealed in the recent leaks that UFOs will shortly begin appearing around the Island and abducting players before transporting them to other locations. It’s expected that this will happen just before Season 7 debuts on June 8, 2021.

Reputable leaker HYPEX has shared more information on how the UFOs will work in Fortnite. Perhaps most interestingly is the fact that they can hold a maximum of 20 players including enemies, so it won’t just be solo abductions happening.

Advertisement

Aside from that, it’s been revealed that the UFOs will appear from the first zone, and become more common as zones progress. While being abducted and transported to another location might be frustrating, players will have their Health and Shield restored to 100, which is a nice bonus.

We’ll just have to wait and see when UFOs will make their debut in Fortnite, but we have a feeling it will be during Season 7, with the recently-released Foreshadowing Quests leading up to these dramatic events.

Advertisement
Advertisement