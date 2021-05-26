Fortnite UFOs explained as first cryptic Season 7 teasers revealed - Dexerto

With Fortnite Season 7 on the horizon, it’s looking more and more likely that the theme will be an alien invasion – and these first teasers from Epic Games appear to back that up.

When the final mid-season update of Season 6 arrived, several prominent Fortnite leakers discovered files relating to aliens. These included UFO-related voice lines from a new character called Mari, animations of players being abducted, and some creepy alien sounds.

Now, it looks like Epic Games have officially started teasing what’s to come in the next season, as they’ve begun sending out cryptic clues to popular content creators like Loserfruit and Martyn Littlewood – and all signs do indeed point to aliens.

Epic Games share first Fortnite Season 7 teasers

Fortnite creator Martyn Littlewood shared the contents of a package he received in the post, presumably from Epic Games: A portable DVD player and a disc with the ominous words ‘They’re Coming’ written on it.

Once played, it reveals real-life aerial footage of a crop circle with a symbol that looks strangely similar to the Imagined Order symbol. Other fans have pointed out that it could be a cube, potentially hinting at the long-awaited return of Kevin the Cube.

Any ideas? Its gotta be Fortnite right? pic.twitter.com/gm6UK929Q7 — Martyn Littlewood (@InTheLittleWood) May 26, 2021

Australian creator AussieAntics also shared the DVD player and DVD that he received, explaining that he initially had no idea where it came from – although he later confirmed that LoserFruit received a similar package, which would appear to confirm the Fortnite link.

Yo… Just checking if any other Fortnite creators got sent a DVD player with a DVD titled "They're coming"…? Either Fortnite is promoting the new season or I have a stalker and I am about to be murdered. Would be great if I knew which…. pic.twitter.com/JZdTPWZCm1 — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) May 26, 2021

Meanwhile, several other Fortnite players have been sent postcards with the words, ‘They’re Coming’ on them, and there’s even a Discord server of people discussing the teasers. It’s all very cryptic, but we’re excited to see what Epic have in store for fans.

Fortnite leaked UFOs explained

It was also revealed in the recent leaks that UFOs will shortly begin appearing around the Island and abducting players before transporting them to other locations. It’s expected that this will happen just before Season 7 debuts on June 8, 2021.

Reputable leaker HYPEX has shared more information on how the UFOs will work in Fortnite. Perhaps most interestingly is the fact that they can hold a maximum of 20 players including enemies, so it won’t just be solo abductions happening.

More infos about the Alien Abduction UFOs: – When they abduct you they restore your Health & Shield to 100

– They have a max capacity of 20 players

– They can mass abduct a squad/enemies

– They select abductees before abducting them

– They appear from the first zone — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 26, 2021

Even more infos about the upcoming UFOs; – Takes 3 seconds to select/warn abductees

– Takes 2 seconds to abduct

– Only 1 spawns then they increase to 5 (I think)

– They appear 15 seconds after every storm

– Their chances of spawning (in zones order): 10%, 20%, 40%, 80%, 100% — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 26, 2021

Aside from that, it’s been revealed that the UFOs will appear from the first zone, and become more common as zones progress. While being abducted and transported to another location might be frustrating, players will have their Health and Shield restored to 100, which is a nice bonus.

We’ll just have to wait and see when UFOs will make their debut in Fortnite, but we have a feeling it will be during Season 7, with the recently-released Foreshadowing Quests leading up to these dramatic events.