When does Fortnite Season 7 start? Season 6 end date - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 6 is well and truly underway, but some players might already be looking ahead to Season 7 and the new features it will bring.

While some players were left a little disappointed with Season 5 of Fortnite, the current Season 6 update is winning over gamers with brilliant new features like tameable wild animals, difficult Guardian boss fights, and weapon crafting.

There’s a while before this ‘Primal’ season comes to an end, and no doubt plenty of exciting updates still to come, but that hasn’t stopped players from speculating when Season 7 will begin and what could happen when it finally arrives.

When does Fortnite Season 6 finish?

Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite will come to an end on Monday, June 7, 2021.

We know this because the official Fortnite website displays a confirmation that the Season 6 Battle Pass will expire on June 7, meaning the season will end then, too. This is how it’s worked in previous seasons.

Of course, there’s every chance that Epic Games could extend Season 6 if they’re not finished working on the next update in time. That has happened in the past, but we won’t know if that will be the case until closer to the time.

When does Fortnite Season 7 start?

Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite is expected to begin on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

There’s always a decent chunk of downtime between seasons, so with Season 6 coming to an end on June 7, it makes sense that Season 7 will then kick off the day after on June 8.

As always, there may be delays to the season or even a Black Hole-style event to bridge the gap between seasons, so while this date is pretty concrete for now, it could change later down the line.

Will there be a live finale event in Season 6?

Previous seasons have ended with a massive live finale event, but Epic Games switched things up with Season 5. Instead of ending Season 5 with a live event, they kicked Season 6 off with a launch event called the Zero Crisis Finale.

Unlike the traditional live events that bring hundreds of Fortnite players together, the Zero Crisis Finale was a solo experience that gamers could play through the first time they launched Fortnite during Season 6.

It’s unknown whether Epic will return to major live events in Season 6, but given how well-received the Zero Crisis Finale was, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see more solo experiences in the future.