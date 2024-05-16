GamingFortnite

Epic Games boss drops major hint for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 theme

Rishabh Sabarwal
Mount Olympus with thunder in FortniteDylanTG/Epic Games

The word dropped by Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein hints at Chapter 5 Season 3’s theme as seen in a leaked Fortnite roadmap.

Following the seasonal tradition, Mark Rein has once again dropped his word for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 on his X page. When asked about a word that would describe the next season, Mark replied, “My word for C5S3 is Nitro.”

Right before Chapter 5 Season 2 launched, Rein chose “Wings” as the word for the season, which ultimately turned out to be true as a Wings of Icarus item was added to the game.

Fortnite players shared their excitement about the recent word and said, “Interesting. Hopefully with armored vehicles with weapon attachments. Post apocalypse. Mercy.”

While he didn’t give much away following his comment, data miners like HYPEX and ShiinaBR believe it would be largely based on Mad Max and cars across an apocalyptic Fortnite Island. This simply comes after a leaked Fortnite roadmap showed a blurred key art following the aesthetics of the Mad Max franchise.

Moreover, a leaked image of an upcoming Fortnite skin features the word Nitro across its chest, hence many believe it is a Battle Pass skin rather than the entire theme itself.

Furthermore, the ongoing mini-live events on the Chapter 5 Season 2 island hint at an upcoming sandstorm that was leaked earlier on X this week by data miners. The sandstorm is rumored to be thrice the size of the island and will completely engulf the current Fortnite map and turn it into a desert biome.

However, players need to be cautious of rumors since they are mostly fake and thus they must wait for official teasers that Epic Games drops days before a new Fortnite season.

Although up until this point, most rumors mentioned in the leaked roadmap have turned out to be true be it the Billie Eilish collab in Fortnite Festival or a Star Wars takeover in LEGO Fortnite.

About The Author

Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He's our Fortnite expert and knows all there is about the Looped Island and the Zero Point. He comes with an experience in films and storytelling in India and has past experience covering Roblox, Fortnite and PlayStation titles for reputed publications. You can contact Rishabh at: rishabhsabarwal@dexerto.com

