Fortnite trick helps you complete Korra challenge fast and easy

Avatar Korra Quests are live in Fortnite and one challenge requires a certain grind, but one easy trick helps you complete it quickly.

Fortnite has now unlocked the Avatar Korra quest rewards in Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass as players can now complete a set of challenges to claim the free items tied to the collaboration. Along the quests, a new Waterbending Mythic item was also added to the game which can easily be found as floor loot or in chests and other such containers.

While most Korra quests were focused on players finding Mythic items, emerging from water, and dealing damage to players, one challenge tasks you to hire 20 NPC characters or revive teammates 20 times across matches. Since reviving teammates is quite the task, there is an easy trick that lets you hire 20 NPCs quickly.

Thanks to a Reddit user, you can easily complete the Korra challenge by hiring an NPC by spending gold bars and heading to a location where another NPC can be hired. There, interact with the NPC available and click on Hire Character. Once you do so, your first NPC/follower will be dismissed.

But here’s the trick – you can repeatedly hire and dismiss each of them unless you’ve done this a total of 20 times. However, if you do not want to take the trouble of heading to another location and finding an NPC that can be hired, you can simply dismiss your follower and hire them again and again 20 times for no additional cost.

Once you’ve done this repeatedly, your quest progress will increase and you’ll easily complete the quest to unlock the Korra’s Air Glider cosmetic item for free. However, if you want to unlock more rewards from the Avatar Korra tab in the game, check out our complete guide on Avatar Korra Quests right here.