GamingFortnite

How to emerge from water in Fortnite

Josh Taylor
Fortnite emerge from water.Epic Games

Here’s how you can emerge from water in Fortnite to complete Korra’s Quest and earn yourself an Avatar-themed reward.

Avatar’s Korra has joined Fortnite following a further mid-season update for Chapter 5 Season 2.

The iconic Avatar has been added to this season’s Battle Pass featuring two pages of her own skins and cosmetics. However, to unlock each of Korra’s rewards you will need to complete Korra’s Quests.

One of the quests that players have been struggling with requires them to “emerge from water,” so here’s exactly how you can do this in Fortnite to complete the quest.

How to emerge from water in Fortnite

To emerge from water in Fortnite, you will just need to enter and exit out of some water during your Battle Royale match.

Epic Games
The Korra Loading Screen will be unlocked for you to claim in the Battle Pass if you complete the quest.

You can simply jump out of the Battle Bus at the start of your match and land at any body of water. This can be anything from a shallow puddle, small pond, or any of the various lakes dotted around the Island.

As soon as you leave step in and out of the water you will be notified that you have completed the “Emerge from water” Korra quest. After your match is finished, you will then receive the Korra Loading Screen as your reward for completion.

If you are still having issues with completing the quest, some players have found that if they dive into a large body of water and then dive out of it, this will complete the quest.

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 guides:

How to complete Avatar Korra Quests & unlock Korra skin | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | All NPC Characters |  Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 

Related Topics

Fortnite Chapter 5

About The Author

Josh Taylor

Josh is a Gaming and Trending News writer for Dexerto. He is a Loughborough University graduate that has been obsessed about all things gaming, esports, TV and movies, and anime since an early age, and so covers a variety of content. After running social media accounts for FPS titles over the years he specializes in Call of Duty, Halo, Fortnite, Apex Legends and Counter-Strike. As well as non-FPS titles like Genshin Impact, Pokemon, and anything Nintendo related. You can contact him at: josh.taylor@dexerto.com

keep reading

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.