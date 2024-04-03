Here’s how you can emerge from water in Fortnite to complete Korra’s Quest and earn yourself an Avatar-themed reward.

Avatar’s Korra has joined Fortnite following a further mid-season update for Chapter 5 Season 2.

The iconic Avatar has been added to this season’s Battle Pass featuring two pages of her own skins and cosmetics. However, to unlock each of Korra’s rewards you will need to complete Korra’s Quests.

One of the quests that players have been struggling with requires them to “emerge from water,” so here’s exactly how you can do this in Fortnite to complete the quest.

How to emerge from water in Fortnite

To emerge from water in Fortnite, you will just need to enter and exit out of some water during your Battle Royale match.

Epic Games The Korra Loading Screen will be unlocked for you to claim in the Battle Pass if you complete the quest.

You can simply jump out of the Battle Bus at the start of your match and land at any body of water. This can be anything from a shallow puddle, small pond, or any of the various lakes dotted around the Island.

As soon as you leave step in and out of the water you will be notified that you have completed the “Emerge from water” Korra quest. After your match is finished, you will then receive the Korra Loading Screen as your reward for completion.

If you are still having issues with completing the quest, some players have found that if they dive into a large body of water and then dive out of it, this will complete the quest.

