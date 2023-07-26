Fortnite battling “major” server outages amid Futurama collab launch

Fortnite’s servers are experiencing an outage as players struggle to login following the recent release of the Futurama collaboration.

On July 26, Epic Games deployed Fortnite’s latest update, v25.20, which introduced a host of changes to the core game. Most notably, the new update unleashed a Futurama crossover, with Bender, Fry, and Leela costumes entering the game’s Item Shop.

This means a few other noteworthy Futurama items have joined the fray on Fortnite Island, too. For one, players may very well stumble across Bender’s Shiny Metal Raygun while exploring Island.

But new issues have suddenly cropped up that suggest the new and exciting update brought more to the experience than players bargained for.

Shortly after 25.20 went live, the Fortnite Status account on Twitter acknowledged reports about Daily Quests featuring incorrect descriptions. The post noted that developers were already working on finding a solution.

Not too long thereafter, the account issued a statement saying that Epic is aware of “reports that players are unable to log-in or matchmake.” A fix for this particular problem is also in the works.

At the time of writing, Fortnite Status‘ most recent update notes that Epic has additionally begun investigating Push to Talk functionality errors.

Naturally, responses to all three posts are filled with players questioning when Fortnite’s servers will be fixed.

Meanwhile, some users can’t help but comment on the notion that Patch 25.20 caused a mess of trouble. “Boy, this update literally broke the game,” wrote one player. Someone else replied to the above post with, “Why does this happen every time you release an update?!?”

Notably, Epic Games Public Status page has both Login and Matchmaking listed as experiencing a “major outage.” When a proper fix will surface remains to be seen.