 CouRage reveals why he stopped playing Fortnite - Dexerto
Fortnite

CouRage reveals why he stopped playing Fortnite

Published: 14/Oct/2020 0:28 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 0:31

by Virginia Glaze
CouRage frowns at the camera on a Fortnite background.
YouTube: CouRage

Courage

Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop was once a massive figure in the world of competitive Fortnite, but the star has stopped playing the battle royale title altogether, and finally revealed his reasons why in an October YouTube video.

Although CouRage got his start as a caster for MLG, he became synonymous with Fortnite in 2018-2019, going on to commentate several major events for the battle royale title — including the Fortnite World Cup, which he did the play-by-play for along with fellow star streamer DrLupo.

However, he has since stopped streaming the game altogether and has instead opted for other popular picks like Among Us and Warzone, leaving his Fortnite-centric viewers confused as to why he suddenly broke off from Fortnite.

While CouRage has been vocal about his hatred for skill-based matchmaking for some time, he finally explained his reasons for stepping away in a YouTube video on October 13, on the heels of the Chipotle Challenger Series.

CouRage DrLupo Fortnite
CouRage - Twitter
CouRage and DrLupo cast several major Fortnite events, including the Summer Skirmish finals and the World Cup.

“Fortnite was a game that changed my life forever, and a game that kind of took my life by storm,” he began. “I fell in love with it when I played right on day number one… and now, three years, later… is something I will cherish forever.”

CouRage went on to explain that when he’d first started streaming the game, he “loved it arguably more than any game I’ve ever loved before.”

“But, like a lot of people, I believe the transition from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2… towards the end of Chapter 1, I was already falling out of love with the game,” he admitted. “It became more stressful than anything.”

A mech from Fortnite.
Epic Games
CouRage cited Fortnite’s mechs as one of the reasons that led to him falling out of love with the game, as well as its steadily-growing, competitive atmosphere.

Citing a hatred of the game’s short-lived MECH robots after the Fortnite World Cup last year, he “wanted to love the game, but wasn’t able to,” also claiming that he felt its environment had changed from mostly casual to fiercely competitive during this time.

Of course, skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) played a part in this feeling, which he said was “one of the things that completely destroyed my love for the game.”

“I think it took away the ability for you to have as much fun as you once did,” he added. “Now in these games, it’s super sweaty, every fight’s a minute long… it became more stressful than anything.”

(Topic begins at 13:32)

Although CouRage listed plenty of faults with the title as it currently stands, he made sure to express his love for Epic and hopes to work with the company for years to come, but will be shifting his content to other titles for the foreseeable future.

Epic have already revealed their plans to do another Fortnite World Cup in 2021, and considering how popular the former OpTic Gaming star is when it comes to hosting such events, it might not be too long before we see his name tied again to the battle royale.

Entertainment

Shroud stunned after logging into his old childhood RuneScape account

Published: 13/Oct/2020 23:11

by Michael Gwilliam
shroud plays runescape from a child
Twitch/Shroud/RuneScape

Share

shroud

Twitch icon Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek was shocked after logging into his childhood RuneScape account and discovering that the game was not at all as he remembered it.

The former CSGO pro was taken back upon finding a way to log into his account that he created at the young age of nine or 10, and just how little he had actually accomplished in-game.

After the Canadian pulled up his inventory for the old account, his eyes wandered from side-to-side and top to bottom before he let out a disgusted groan.

“That’s it?!” he cried, clearly unhappy with his younger self. “That’s all I’m worth? That’s all I managed to achieve at the age of 10?”

Looking at shroud’s inventory, there’s nothing noteworthy that stands out with most of the available slots not even taken up by items.

“That’s it?” he groaned again before eventually turning to the denial phase of his cycle.

Not before long, shroud wondered why he had so little in his inventory. “I don’t believe this is all I have,” he continued. “There is no way this is all I managed to accumulate when I played that long ago.”

Eventually, the stunned Grzesiek pulled up his quests to see if he had completed anything cool and much to his chagrin, he didn’t even finish Monkey Madness.

This all said, as it turned out, shroud didn’t really play that much on the account, having a mere 42 days listed in his profile info.

“I was quite literally 10 years old!” he cried after his viewers called him a ‘casual.’ “16 plus years ago is when this thing was made!” he added, noting that the account was older than some of his fans.

“I was nine or 1o years old,” he continued. “Give me a break, okay?!”

With all of his disappointment, it just goes to show that sometimes we remember games, such as RuneScape, more fondly than they actually deserve to be or think we accomplished way more than we did.

In any case, shroud still has way more games to play as his casual content pursuit continues.